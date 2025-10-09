Vivo X300 Series to launch in October: All details!

The Vivo X300 5G is a series of phones that is releasing in China this month with many camera, performance, and battery life advancements. As the range draws closer to release, Vivo is sequentially unveiling latest features in the range, giving us a preview of the new flagship. The company has already announced the design of the Vivo X300 5G series and that the company has dropped Funtouch OS in favour of Origin OS 6 only a week prior to the launch. Therefore, in case you have been looking forward to the introduction of the X series of handsets by Vivo, then this is what we expect.

The Vivo X300 series will be made available this month and the company did not fail to provide ample reasons why people should be looking forward to the new flagship devices of the company. The imaging ambitions of the Vivo X-series phones have been fulfilling with the Zeiss Optics but the X300 series may see them finally bend the collage with the software emphasis receiving a fresh stimulus.The new OS will be unveiled on October 10 just a couple of days before the Vivo X300 series is launched.

Vivo X300 Series: Design and display

The design that leaks is lightweight and rounded in corners with smoothness. The back camera system can be compared to that of Apple iPhone 17 series due to the raised camera plateau across the top of the phone. The product will come in three colour choices, which include Glacier Green, Midnight Black, and Twilight Purple. The Vivo X300 uses a 8T LTPO OLED BOE display with the size of 6.31-inch and the X300 Pro uses a larger flat display (6.78-inch). The two screens also have a 120Hz refresh rate to ensure a smooth display.

Vivo X300 Series: Performance and battery

The Vivo X300 series has a flagship-level chipset under the hood, the MediaTek Dimensity 9500, and should be very fast. Both the X300 and X300 Pro have very large batteries of 6040Mah and 6510Mah respectively as well as support 90W wired charging which will allow the device to last many hours of use with a short charge time.

Vivo X300 Series: Camera features

The X300 models will have a proud camera hardware. Both phones will have Zeiss 2.35x tele-photo zoom lens and the phones will have a 200 megapixel tele-photo periscope camera with a teleconverter accessory, which will allow the phones to change focal lengths to do high-end photography. These high-resolution sensors and Zeiss optics will give the users high quality photography experience.

X300 Series: Software and connectivity

The gadgets will be shipped on the new Android-based OriginOS 6, which will be based on Android 16 with better design and AI capabilities. They will also complement such necessities as NFC connectivity, and have dust and splash-resistance ratings.

Vivo X300 is expected to provide a powerful flagship experience that has the best cameras, high-end design, flagship-level processor, and software upgrades. As soon as it is released, the X300 and X300 Pro will be a strong competitor in the high end smart phone market, particularly in the areas of design and photography.

