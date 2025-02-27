What Makes iQOO Neo 10R Special? A Detailed Look at Its Features

On March 11, iQOO will launch its highly anticipated Neo 10R in India. It features an incredible camera setup and performance. It is a desirable option for those who are seeking a smartphone with innovative specs is the iQOO Neo 10R. It is a fresh smartphone with a lot of interesting features. Though most of the iQOO Neo 10R's specifications remain undisclosed. But rumors suggest that it will be much better than the previous one. According to leaks and via Amazon micropage, here is everything we know about the iQOO Neo 10R so far. Continue reading to know the specs, price, and more.

iQOO Neo 10R: What is so special about the phone?

The combination of the iQOO Neo 10R's enormous 6,400 mAh battery and quick 80W charging is one of its exceptional features. This guarantees that customers can use the device for longer periods of time between charges and that the battery can be swiftly recharged when needed. The phone's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 CPU also offers strong performance, which makes it appropriate for multitasking and gaming.

iQOO Neo 10R: Specifications

Starting with the verified specs, it is known that the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC powers the iQOO Neo 10R.

The smartphone will be the quickest phone in its class after achieving over 1.7 million points in the AnTuTu benchmark.

The smartphone will also include a large 6,400mAh battery with 80W quick charging and a 6043mm2 vapour cooling chamber for heat dissipation.

A 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display screen with 144 Hz refresh rate is anticipated to be included with the gadget.

Regarding cameras, the gadget will have an 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 50MP primary shooter with OIS.

The gadget has a 32 MP front-facing camera for taking selfies.

For improved gaming performance, the device might also have many gaming modes, such as monster mode and e-sports mode.

The gadget is billed as the quickest phone in the market and will provide five hours of steady 90 fps gaming.

Expected Price: iQOO Neo 10R

In India, the iQOO Neo 10R is expected to retail for about Rs 30,000. However, leaks indicate that you may get Rs.1000 off through bank offers. In the Indian market, the iQOO Neo 10R will be available in Moonknight Titanium and Raging Blue colour options.

