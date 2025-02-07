Nothing Phone 3a vs. iQOO Neo 10R: Choose The Right One!

Two new mid range phones from nothing and iQoo are expected to launch in March. There have been a number of leaks about both the smartphones. We have curated a small comparison according to the leaks between the Nothing Phone 3a vs. iQOO Neo 10R. Talking about both these phones the specifications are disclosed by the company. And we are expecting them to disclose them during the launch only. But if you are keen on buying any one of the phones and want to know about the latest features, you must read further to know the comparison between the Nothing Phone 3a vs. iQOO Neo 10R. Let’s first dive in to know the specification to understand the difference.

Advertisment

Nothing Phone 3a vs. iQOO Neo 10R - Lets explore

Expected specifications for the Nothing Phone 3a

According to leaks, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor—the same SoC used in phones like the Realme 14 Pro+ and Redmi Note 14 Pro+—may power the Nothing Phone (3a). Though, we can’t clarify if the next device's performance would improve. Because of the swap from MediaTek to the Snapdragon chipsets. This can be confirmed only after the phone launches. Despite the lack of specific information regarding the phone's display (3a), we believe through leaks online that it will feature the same 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen as its predecessor. It is possible that the phone will have the same optical fingerprint sensor in the display as the previous model. So consider few of the same features in the new phone from the previous model.

Advertisment

The Phone 3a's optics are expected to include an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, a 50MP 2x telephoto snapper, and a 50MP primary sensor. The 32MP selfie camera from the previous version may not change. We will get more clarity once it's launched. The phone (3a), dubbed "asteroids," was discovered running the Nothing OS 3.0 release in a previous report from Android Authority. It has been reported that a telephoto lens may be included in the next 'a' series model. It is expected to feature e-SIM. It will be the first smartphone from Nothing. Users of phones (3a) will be able to insert two physical nano-SIMs or an eSIM with a physical nano-SIM if the report is accurate. That is another good feature in the upcoming phone if it happens.

Expected specs for the iQOO Neo 10R

Leaks show that the model number I2221 may be available in India. A 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 144 Hz is expected to be included in the phone. It may have 8/12GB of RAM and 256/512GB of storage. The phone's optics could have an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 50MP Sony LYT 600 primary shooter. There might be a 16MP camera on the front.

Advertisment

It is expected that the iQOO Neo 10R will come in two colour options: Lunar Titanium and Blue White Slice. It could handle 80W fast charging and have a huge 6,400mAh battery.

Feature Nothing Phone 3a iQOO Neo 10R Launch Date March 4, 2025 March 11, 2025 Expected Price Under ₹25,000 Under ₹30,000 Design Transparent back with Glyph LED lights Raging Blue (dual-tone), squarish camera module Display 6.8-inch OLED, 120Hz refresh rate 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 144Hz refresh rate Processor Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 RAM Up to 8GB Up to 12GB Storage 256GB 256GB Cameras Triple: 50MP main, 50MP telephoto, 8MP ultrawide Dual: 50MP primary, 8MP ultrawide Battery 5000mAh, 45W fast charging 6400mAh, 80W fast charging UI Android 15-based UI Android 15-based UI

Nothing Phone 3a vs. iQOO Neo 10R

Advertisment

The two upcoming phones from Nothing and iQOO have their own advantages and disadvantages. Although the iQOO Neo 10R is superior in terms of raw performance, the Phone 3a may stand out as well. This is because of its distinctive design, possible camera control button, and user-friendly software. An OLED display, Nothing's iconic Glyph Interface, and a bloat-free software experience should all be part of the Nothing Phone 3a. The iQOO Neo 10R is designed with gamers in mind. It has a powerful processor, and a higher refresh rate screen. It will come with an advanced cooling system that will provide enduring, worry-free gaming.

Although the Nothing Phone 3a has a good design and user experience, the iQOO Neo 10R is the better choice for gamers and performance-oriented users. However, if the Phone 3a is able to include a 2x telephoto lens within this price range,it will be a cherry on the cake! Even if the majority of these phones' specifications have already been leaked, it will be difficult to decide which is superior until the phones launch officially.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.