Why staying on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Series may be risky: End of an era

Samsung has officially ceased to support the software for its Galaxy S20 series, including the flagship Galaxy S20 Ultra, and one of its strongest smartphone lineups. These devices will not receive Android OS upgrades, security patches or software enhancements after April 2025, leaving owners with the March 2025 security update as their last line of defense against new threats.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Series: Final update

Last OS version: Android 13 (One UI 5.1).

Patches this final security patch: March 2025 with fixes for 58 vulnerabilities.

What’s Next: Nothing else, unless for Google Play system updates to fix minor app issues.

As expected, but now surpassed by an upgraded policy for newer models, like the Galaxy S24, the Galaxy S20 line was initially promised four years of OS updates and five years of security patches. The S20 series exceeded expectations just slightly by receiving quarterly security updates in its fifth year before support ended.

How long until the S20 Series becomes “extinct”?

The phones are still functional, but as time passes, their security risks will increase as new vulnerabilities are discovered. Now, devices are no longer protected against exploits found after March 2025. Basic app security can still be relied on by users via Google Play updates. By late 2025-2026, if critical patches are not provided, the devices will be unsafe for sensitive tasks such as banking. Samsung recommends moving on to newer models such as the Galaxy S25 series which comes with seven years of updates.

Why was the Galaxy S20 Ultra loved?

​The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra was launched in February 2020 and it was a huge leap in smartphone technology. This one featured a 108MP main camera sensor, just introduced at the time, that lets the massive main camera capture insanely high resolution pictures, and for the first time on a Samsung flagship, its 100x Space Zoom capability that comprises hybrid optical and digital zoom for insane close ups. It also introduced a new level in smartphone videography as it supported 8K video recording. With a 6.9 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, the device displayed smooth visuals on its QHD+ resolution display of 3200 x 1440 pixels. It was powered under the hood by Exynos 990 or Snapdragon 865 chipset, depending on the region, with 12GB or 16GB RAM for smooth multitasking. It had a curved-edge glass body that felt premium and was built to last with IP68 water resistance. One notable aspect of the S20 Ultra was that it brought 5G connectivity to Samsung’s mainstream flagship lineup, making it a future proof device at the time of 5G roll out.

What should S20 Ultra owners do now?

If you are still using the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, then you should plan an upgrade. Even newer models can be had for sizable savings through Samsung's trade in deals. For example, you can trade in your S20 Ultra with the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung’s latest flagship phone. An 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen and a strong Snapdragon 8 Elite processor are also part of the package, as well as a 200MP main camera – all things to make the S25 Ultra a contender for the top spot in the category of powerful, long lasting and feature rich phone. It also includes a seven year commitment of software updates, which will keep it current and secure. For those on a budget, the Galaxy A55 5G provides good performance with up to four generations of OS upgrades and five years of security updates. ​

In order to reduce security risks on your current device, do not download apps from unknown sources and use a trusted antivirus app if you have one. The S20 Ultra still has value if you’re not ready to upgrade, and would make a good backup device, or for light users.

Galaxy S20: Lasting legacy

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series, most notably the Ultra, was about the company’s desire to match the iPhone’s innovation when it comes to cameras and displays. Although the S20 Ultra has been surpassed by newer models in terms of speed and software support, it still represents the zenith of Samsung’s first wave of 5G domination; a phone that set trends that other companies followed for the years to come.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.