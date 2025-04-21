Samsung Galaxy A25 5G: How can parents control screen time of their children?

​The Samsung Galaxy A25 5G is a good practical solution that combines reliable performance with built in parental control features and is a good choice for families.​ Samsung's own parental control tools, as well as Google's Family Link, are supported on this Samsung Galaxy device. As a result of these features, parents can establish app limits, screen time monitoring and content access; thus offer a balanced way to supervise digitally. For parents, choosing Samsung Galaxy A25 allows them to keep tabs on what their children are doing while in the internet, without denying them the opportunity to expand their minds through a safe usage of the internet.​ The Samsung Galaxy A25 5G is affordable, offers useful features, but it hasn’t become popular, and perhaps it’s because of the competitive mid-range smartphone market. But for parents looking for a good budget device that still has the important controls and performance, this Samsung phone is a thoughtful and effective solution.Samsung Galaxy A25 5G is a good budget smartphone that gives a balance between performance and parental control features which is quite suitable for older students.​

Parental controls and digital wellbeing

For instance, if you buy a Galaxy A25 5G, Samsung has incorporated the Family Link app by Google in the device allowing parents to set app limits, monitor screen time and restrictions on content. Moreover, Samsung has its own "Galaxy for Families" feature which offers web access controls, age ratings for apps and games, purchase limit and location sharing. These features help parents to guide their children’s digital habits.​

Why should parents choose the Galaxy A25 5G?

The Samsung Galaxy A25 5G is a device that parents can consider if they want a device that is affordable and comes with basic parental controls. The combination of Google's and Samsung's parental control tools provides a full range of monitoring and managing a child's smartphone usage. Additionally, the device has the ability to perform educational apps and communication needs with ease.​

Galaxy A25: Reasons for limited popularity

However, the Galaxy A25 5G has not been very popular despite its features. This could be due to the fact that there are a plethora of brands that provide smartphones in the mid range smartphone market with similar or better specifications. Moreover, the build quality and design of the Galaxy A25 5G have been said to be average, which could discourage some prospective buyers.

To conclude, the Samsung Galaxy A25 5G is a good choice for parents who want to give their older children a smartphone that offers both performance and parental control features. Although not a standout model in its category, it is a good option, as it offers affordability plus features.

FAQ’s

How do I lock my child's screen time on my phone?

Set screen time limits

To go to the child's account settings that you last visited in the Family Link app, tap the button below: ...

Set up daily time limits for the first time.

Edit the weekly limit schedule with a parent's device.

Set a daily time limit with your child's device.

What phone should a 13 year old have?



The Galaxy S21 is perfect for 13-year-olds who are tech-savvy and love to explore the latest in smartphone technology. It's also one of the more affordable options in the S line-up. It's packed with powerful features that make it a great choice for watching videos, taking pictures, and staying connected with friends.

What is the best parental control app?

Qustodio and Bark are often cited as the best parental controls for comprehensive and effective use. Additionally, Qustodio features robust features such as screen time limit, web filtering, track social media, and much more. Bark lets parents use AI powered alerts and privacy to focus on the potentially dangerous portion of online interaction they might not know about, otherwise. For Android and Chromebooks, Google Family Link (free) offers necessary controls such as screen time limits and device management.

