Samsung Galaxy M56 5G: Top five reasons to buy the Samsung smartphone

The Samsung Galaxy M56 5G has come in the Indian market. The next Samsung Galaxy M model aims to be the thinnest option in its market segment with enhanced premium design features. The phone features multiple AI-enhanced image editing tools. Galaxy phones deliver quality display technology combined with excellent camera systems and advanced features. Samsung has released its new Galaxy M56 5G model to the public. The Galaxy M56 5G follows its earlier models by bringing users a design that combines high-end features with solid performance.

Samsung Galaxy M56 5G's features and specs

The Samsung Galaxy M56 5G comes with a 6.73 inch full HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixel) sAMOLED+ screen with 120 Hz refresh rate and Vision Booster.

The phone is powered by an octa core CPU, 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

One UI 7 skin is installed on top of Android 15.

Security updates and major operating system improvements will be available to the phone for six years.

The Samsung Galaxy M56 5G has a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50 megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8 megapixel ultra wide shooter, and a 2 megapixel macro camera.

The front camera of the phone is 12 megapixels with support for HDR video. The phone also has AI imaging tools such as image cutter, object remover, and edit recommendations.

The Samsung Galaxy M56 5G comes with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging.

It includes Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+.

It supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, 5G, 4G LTE, and USB Type-C connectivity.

The handset is 180g and 7.2mm thick.

5 Reasons to Buy the Samsung Galaxy M56 5G

Here is why you must consider the Galaxy M56 5G.

Slee k Design with Brighter, Immersive Display

The Galaxy M56 5G stands out with its thin 7.2mm design which makes it 30% thinner than its predecessor and ranks among the thinnest devices in its category.

The phone provides a 120Hz Super AMOLED+ display measuring 6.73 inches which brings Vision Booster technology for better brightness and ultra-thin bezels that enhance the viewing experience.

Long Software Support and Latest Android

The M56 5G launches with Android 15 and One UI 7 from Samsung which brings better performance and fluid user interface.

Samsung ensures your phone stays protected and receives all new OS updates for the next six years.

Reliable Performance and More Storage

The phone offers effortless multitasking and gaming because of its efficient Exynos 1480 processor paired with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

The phone offers 256GB UFS 3.1 storage capacity allowing you to save a large volume of apps, images, and media.

Versatile AI-Powered Camera System

The phone features three rear cameras with a 50MP main sensor that has OIS plus an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro camera for close-ups. The front 12MP camera delivers excellent selfies and HDR video.

The phone uses AI imaging tools including an object eraser and editing suggestions to make photography smarter and editing easier.

Battery with Fast Charging

The Galaxy M56 5G contains a 5,000mAh battery that can handle demanding tasks throughout a complete day.

The device enables 45W fast charging which allows you to recharge your phone rapidly and resume your daily activities fast.

FAQ’s

Galaxy M56 5G

What are the specs of Samsung Galaxy M56 5G?

Display

Size (Main Display) 17.11 cm (full rectangle) / 16.64 cm (rounded corners)

Resolution (Main Display) 1080 x 2340 (FHD+)

Technology (Main Display) Super AMOLED Plus.

Colour Depth (Main Display) 16M.

Max Refresh Rate (Main Display) 120 Hz.

What is the price of Samsung Galaxy M56 5G in India?

Samsung Galaxy M56 is an Android phone and the speculated price is Rs 34,990 in India.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.