Xiaomi 14 Civi_ Price drop on Xiaomi phone during Black friday sale

The Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025 is an all-time massive reduction on the Xiaomi 14 Civi device enabling customers to secure their hands on this trendy smaller smartphone. The Xiaomi 14 Civi was introduced as a high-end appearance, everyday gadget, but currently, has discounts of more than Rs 18,000, which makes it the perfect choice in case one wants to change but without spending excessively. Moreover, the buyers will be able to combine additional bank discounts and exchange bonuses at the same time to save even more. Black Friday deals are worth every penny and thus an ideal occasion to those who have been waiting to make the purchase.

Xiaomi 14 Civi: Black Friday Amazon deal

Xiaomi 14 Civi was initially launched in India with a minimum price of Rs 42,999. Amazon has now provided a flat-rate discount that has reduced the effective price to Rs 26,249. Customers with a Scapia Federal Bank credit card receive a bonus of 1,500 rupees. The exchange offer is also active on the platform that can lower the price even more. Buyers will be able to get up to Rs 24,800 as the value of their exchange depending on the condition and the model of the phone they are trading in. The above advantages combine to make the deal one of the best offers one can make on this device.

Xiaomi 14 Civi: Features and specifications

Xiaomi 14 Civi has a 6.55-inch AMOLED display that can support more brightness and quality colour display to watch videos or browse. Strong glass has been durable on the front to also protect it against day to day usage.

Xiaomi 14 Civi is powered by a Snapdragon chipset, and has a 4,700mAh battery, which can be recharged fast, meaning that within a short period of time, users can restore their full power.

The Xiaomi 14 Civi has three cameras on the back that would cater to normal photos, close-up and wide shots. It has a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP tele lens that gives a 2x view as well as a 12MP ultra-wide camera. Individuals who are fond of taking selfies have the advantage of having two 32MP cameras at the front, which is useful in taking clearer images.



Disclaimer:The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.