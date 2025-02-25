Xiaomi 15 Ultra Launching on February 27: Here’s What to Expect

In the middle of all the flagship smartphone debuts, Xiaomi has formally declared that the Xiaomi 15 Ultra would be released shortly. An upcoming flagship smartphone with top-tier performance and features is the Xiaomi 15 Ultra. The smartphone will directly replace the Xiaomi 14 Ultra from the previous year. In China, the debut is planned for February 27. On March 2nd, a worldwide rollout will take place. We can’t wait for the launch! The Chinese tech behemoth will also introduce the Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro headphones, the RedmiBook 16 Pro 2025, and the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra luxury automobile in addition to the Xiaomi 15 Ultra. Read further to know about the Xiaomi 15 Ultra and what to expect from the upcoming smartphone.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Best Feature

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra will have a quad-camera configuration, which consists of a 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP9 sensor with 4.3x optical zoom, a 50MP Sony IMX858 telephoto sensor, a 50MP Samsung JN5 ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP Sony LYT-900 1-inch type sensor. Because of its partnership with Leica, this system is made to offer outstanding photography capabilities, particularly in low light.

Other Features you should look out for!

The quad-camera setup with Leica branding offers superior photography capabilities.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC ensures fast processing and efficient multitasking.

The 120 Hz 2K LTPO OLED display provides a smooth and vibrant visual experience.

90W wired and 80W wireless charging options quickly replenish the battery.

The device features a sleek design with narrow bezels and IP68/69 rating.

Expected features for the Xiaomi 15 Ultra

Although there isn't much information available regarding the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, leaks and rumors have given us a rough sense of what to expect.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra will be a camera-focused phone, as everyone is aware. With a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-900 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN5 ultra-wide, another 50-megapixel Sony IMX858 telephoto, and a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP9 periscope lens with 4.3x optical zoom, it is believed to include a quad camera configuration.

The most recent Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset with 16GB of RAM may run the smartphone's internal components.

Recently, the smartphone running Android 15 was also seen on Geekbench. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra also has a 6.36-inch 1.5K OLED screen and is rated for durability with IP68 + IP69.

According to leaked renders, the device will weigh 229g, have a thickness of 9.48mm, and be available in black and white.

Expected Price: Xiaomi 15 Ultra

At Rs 99,999, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra was introduced in India. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra, its successor, is expected to have a pricing in the similar range. The smartphone will go on sale in India on March 18. Let's wait for Xiaomi to make an official announcement.

