Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale announced_ Top tips to get the best smartphone deals!

The Amazon Prime Day 2025 is the largest online shopping event that will last three days, extending between July 12 and July 14. Coming with thousands of new launches, exclusive smartphone offers and special bank deals, this is the best time that shoppers can get their hands on the best smartphones in India at a steal price. This is how you can use Prime Day 2025 and take the best smartphone deal. Read further to know all details about the Amazon Prime Day 2025 and get the best smartphone deals with the tips mentioned below!

Amazon Prime Day 2025: Unmissable for smartphone buyers

Exclusive smartphone launches from top brands like Samsung, OnePlus, iQOO, and Motorola

Best smartphone deals on Amazon with instant discounts and exchange offers

Early access to new smartphones for Prime members only

Bank offers for extra 10% savings on ICICI Bank Credit & Debit cards and SBI Credit Cards

Top tips to get the best smartphone deals on Amazon Prime Day

You have to be a Prime member to utilise Prime Day smartphone deals. Become a subscriber to Amazon Prime ( 1,499/year), Prime Lite ( 799/year) or Prime Shopping Edition (3,99/year) to give precedence to all offers and speedy delivery.

To keep up with the most current smartphone deals on Prime Day, visit the official Amazon Prime Day page and bookmark it. Here all the best offers and pre-launches will be disclosed.

You can use the Watch this Deal option in Amazon to receive immediate alerts whenever your particular smartphone price is going down or when a new deal is launched.

Get the max. discount to full-fill your credit/ debit card with SBI Credit Card/ ICICI Bank Credit/ Debit Cards. Take up an additional 10 percent instant discount on your cell phone. In case you have the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, then you also receive 5% cashback on top of it and 5% instant discount on Prime Day.

The exchange offer by Amazon allows you to get savings on your new phone by trading your old phone. It is among the most effective methods of paying the lowest price of new smartphones on the Prime Day.

The most attractive smartphone deals may sell out fast with thousands of shoppers who are interested in the same offers. It may seem early, but to ensure you get your choice of model, make sure you shop as early as the Prime Day goes live at midnight on July 12.

What smartphone discounts can you expect?

Up to 40% off on top smartphone brands including Samsung, OnePlus, iQOO, Motorola, and more

Exclusive launches: Get first access to newly released smartphones at special Prime Day prices

No-cost EMI options on select smartphones

Extra exchange bonus on old devices for additional savings

Best camera phone deals, 5G smartphone deals, and flagship phone discounts

How to use Amazon’s AI shopping assistant Rufus?

Shop smarter with Amazon and its Artificial intelligence powered shopping assistant Rufus. Get comparisons, suggestions, and live solutions by asking Rufus questions to select the best smartphone under 30000, best camera phone or best 5G phone that best suits your requirements.

Here is a final checklist to maximise your Prime Day Savings

Activate your Prime membership

Add your preferred bank cards for instant discounts

Prepare your old phone for exchange

Set reminders for Prime Day start time

Bookmark the Prime Day hub and your favorite products

Do not lose your time, it is an exclusive opportunity to purchase the best smartphones with great deals on Amazon Prime Day 2025: special offers and discounts, exchanging and cashbacks. Start smart shopping early and experience the best of the year savings!



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.