Apple products expected in 2026_ New iPhones, Macs, iPads and AI devices coming in 2026

Apple’s 2026 products are shaping up to be the company’s most aggressive lineup yet, with nearly 20 launches expected across smartphones, Macs, iPads, wearables and smart home devices. The 2026 product range is projected to be one of the most ambitious by Apple, and analysts are predicting as many as 20 new products in smartphones, laptops, tablets, wearables and smart home devices. This growth captures the movement of Apple into foldables, AI improvements and low-cost alternatives as the competition becomes tighter. This Apple product roadmap 2026 highlights the brand’s push into foldables, AI-powered hardware and more affordable premium devices.

iPhone 17e: Affordable flagship refresh

The iPhone 17e is expected to become Apple’s most affordable flagship in 2026, targeting Indian buyers looking for premium features at a lower price. The iPhone 17e may be an enhanced entry-level model, with an A19 chip based on an enhanced 3nm manufacturing process, 8GB RAM and a 48MP rear camera, and will be available in early 2026. Selling at an estimated price of Rs. 65,000 in India, it aims at budget-friendly users who will have a better battery life through hardware-accelerated ray tracing and a 6.1-inch OLED display. Among the upcoming Apple products in India, the iPhone 17e could attract budget-conscious users with an estimated price of around Rs. 65,000. On-device services such as improved Siri should perform better with AI.

M5 MacBooks: Performance leap

The M5 MacBook lineup will mark Apple’s next major performance leap, bringing faster CPUs and more efficient GPUs to MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models in 2026. MacBook Air and Pro will be available in spring 2026 and use M5 chips with up to 15-25% faster CPU and up to 45% lower GPU performance compared to M4. MacBook 12.9-inch with A18 Pro silicon is targeted at students, and Mac Studio/Mac mini receive M5 Max/Ultra. Late-year rumoured MacBook Pro redesigns are OLED screens and M6 processors.

Foldable iPhone: Premium fold debut

Apple’s foldable iPhone, often referred to as the iPhone Fold, is expected to be the company’s most premium smartphone yet. iPhone Fold (which may co-exist with iPhone 18 Pro in September) will have crease-free 7.7-inch inner display by Samsung and 5.3-inch outer display with Touch ID on the power button. Being the most anticipated product of Apple, it has promised cutting-edge cameras and set features at the higher cost.

Apple smart home hub and wearables

Apple is also preparing an AI-powered smart home hub in 2026, designed to act as a central control screen for HomeKit devices and Siri-based automation. Another late introduction of an AI-powered Home Hub in early 2026 is a wall-mounted display that has enhanced Siri to provide contextual controls through App Intents. It is followed by Apple Watch Series 12, Ultra 4 and AirPods Pro 3 including AI functions, as well as renewed AirTag and HomePod mini. This new wave of Apple AI devices will rely heavily on on-device intelligence, making Siri and App Intents more useful across the ecosystem. The Apple Watch Series 12 and Watch Ultra 4 are expected to introduce deeper AI health tracking and improved battery efficiency. Alongside new watches, AirPods Pro 3 may bring smarter noise cancellation and AI-powered audio tuning.

iPad 2026: Other updates

The iPad 2026 lineup will include refreshed Air models and upgraded base variants with newer A-series processors. iPad gets Air upgrades and A-series upgrades on base models; iPad mini and apple TV refresh. New products such as smart glasses and Face ID doorbells can come in the future. With nearly 15–20 upcoming Apple products planned for 2026, the company is preparing its most aggressive expansion into AI, foldables and smart homes.

Almost 15-20 launches will place Apple at the top of AI, foldables and homes spring events will mark the start of the mania in 2026.

