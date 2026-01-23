BGMI Casual Stroll Set redeem codes go live with limited slots and strict rules

Miss it once, and it’s gone for good. That is the reality of BGMI’s latest redeem code drop. KRAFTON India has released a fresh batch of official redeem codes for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), allowing players to unlock the Casual Stroll Set along with other in-game rewards. As with earlier drops, access is limited, redemption slots are capped, and preparation matters more than luck.

A familiar race for BGMI players

The redeem codes went live on January 23, 2026, and remain valid until February 28, 2026. However, validity does not guarantee availability. Each code can be redeemed by only 10 players, after which it expires permanently. This system has become standard in BGMI’s reward strategy. It drives quick logins and daily engagement while keeping rewards cosmetic-only. The Casual Stroll Set changes appearance but does not affect gameplay balance, weapon stats, or matchmaking fairness. For long-time players, this format is familiar. For newer players, it is often where mistakes happen.

Official BGMI Casual Stroll Set redeem codes

Below is the complete list of redeem codes released by KRAFTON India. Each code works for the first 10 successful redemptions only:

IAZCZRCKFPCK8CSS, IAZDZWGBX3DCGC3K, IAZEZWVEMJ4XCNKX, IAZFZHUJRJN7HSQ6, IAZGZ89TE4PHPXGG, IAZHZ4MD9PPV3DER, IAZIZDBUTRRT47UR, IAZJZCT6PCHS8FA8, IAZKZ96W6RU7UN3U, IAZLZ647HSPTGQA9, IAZMZ6F7R955P939, IAZNZWEV4HXNQUFT, IAZOZ6UAT7U6958K, IAZPZBRF96A3CCP3, IAZQZBPNX4HS46UU, IAZRZMVV7C95XQ9S, IAZVZ3C5SWK4EFXH, IAZTZQ9KK6XCH993, IAZUZPRVMQ36JUCX, IAZBAZBANRDGXSQN, IAZBBZG45XXXQCCQ, IAZBCZSJ4WGS9DNP, IAZBDZDXUPTGWDV3, IAZBEZKR84JKE49K, IAZBFZ7RT89J6G7G, IAZBGZC7E9GUEN66, IAZBHZXC7X8HNCQT, IAZBIZG5W8CWV8E7, IAZBJZ46CK6XHN3Q, IAZBKZMNFV66FJSQ, IAZBLZD4FQ6HVBP7, IAZBMZAE3WMP6V3U, IAZBNZSXVES7UGPR, IAZBOZEGUE3PWXKV, IAZBPZDX58KBGRC8, IAZBQZAPHPA4MSTD, IAZBRZB4PEVFCE3P, IAZBVZ3J3F5USNVK, IAZBTZBKAFSRUJTE, IAZBUZ8VVWE9HVHX, IAZCAZ8SSRQD4BXU, IAZCBZBAHKKGNMCF, IAZCCZ7R7K9PUUDC, IAZCDZDEW9BCCBCD, IAZCEZ6UWD4V54B3, IAZCFZKPRXR3JW9N, IAZCGZ8NKAWVDH8H, IAZCHZKNR6UMHFJE, IAZCIZQNW43599GK, IAZCJZ63WBV8FJX9, IAZCKZWW635EGKKV, IAZCLZBHXPXJEPSQ, IAZCMZHKBWQEV56Q, IAZCNZM5JARN8VAH, IAZCOZWDHC6PFDX8, IAZCPZ4CS7UG8H44, IAZCQZFVTRVVKGGB, IAZCRZE9HHDKP49F, IAZCVZQTJFDFFA8U.

Rules players should not ignore

Each BGMI account can redeem only one code per day. Guest accounts are not supported. Rewards arrive via in-game mail and must be claimed within seven days, or they expire. If a code has already hit its limit, the system immediately shows a “code expired” message.

How to redeem without wasting time

Redemptions work only on BGMI’s official website:

www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

Experienced players usually keep their Character ID copied in advance. That single habit often decides whether a redemption succeeds or fails.

Why cosmetic drops still matter

With BGMI crossing 240 million downloads in India, cosmetic rewards remain a key engagement lever. They let players express identity and participation without disrupting competitive balance.

The bottom line

If you want the Casual Stroll Set, act fast, redeem smart, and stick to official channels. In BGMI’s redeem system, waiting even a minute can mean missing out entirely.

