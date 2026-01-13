BGMI x Royal Enfield is finally happening and it’s pure madness

BGMI is kicking off 2026 with one of its biggest collaborations yet. KRAFTON India has partnered with Royal Enfield to bring the Bullet 350 and Continental GT 650 into the game as rideable motorcycles. The update also introduces Royal Enfield-themed rewards and a custom-built motorcycle inspired by the BGMI universe, signaling a deeper push into culturally rooted gaming experiences.

A crossover players did not know they needed

If you have ever full-throttled a bike to escape the blue zone, this update is straight fire. BGMI is bringing Royal Enfield into the game, and yes, players will actually be able to ride the Bullet 350 and Continental GT 650. Dropping in January 2026, the crossover blends two Indian obsessions into one playable flex. For BGMI fans, this is not just another update. It is a whole vibe.

KRAFTON India confirmed that the collaboration will arrive as part of the BGMI 4.2 update, which goes live on January 15, 2026. The Royal Enfield motorcycles and themed content will be available to players starting January 19.

Iconic Royal Enfield bikes enter BGMI

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and Continental GT 650 are among the most recognizable motorcycles on Indian roads. Their arrival in BGMI marks one of the most culturally grounded brand integrations seen in Indian mobile gaming so far.

Both motorcycles will appear as fully rideable vehicles rather than cosmetic additions. Players will be able to use them across maps, adding a familiar look and feel to rotations, escapes, and late-game movement. The move aligns with BGMI’s broader strategy of building localized experiences that resonate with Indian players instead of relying solely on global themes.

For Royal Enfield, the partnership offers a direct connection to younger, digital-first audiences who increasingly engage with brands through games rather than traditional advertising.

A custom-built Royal Enfield inspired by BGMI

Alongside the in-game collaboration, Royal Enfield has unveiled a one-off custom-built Continental GT 650 inspired by BGMI’s tactical, battle-ready aesthetic. Built with a Delhi-based custom motorcycle builder, the bike blends traditional metal craftsmanship with modern prototyping techniques.

Design elements such as armored panels, picatinny-style rails, parachute tie-down points, and balloon tires draw directly from BGMI’s combat and survival themes. The motorcycle serves as a physical symbol of the partnership, bridging the digital battleground and the real world. As of now, there is no confirmation on whether this custom-built motorcycle will be added to BGMI as playable or cosmetic content. Both KRAFTON India and Royal Enfield have positioned it as a showcase piece that highlights the creative direction of the collaboration.

Rewards and new engagement mechanics for players

The Royal Enfield-themed event runs from January 19 to February 22, 2026. During this period, players can unlock a range of permanent Mythic (Red Tier) rewards through a special spin format. Rewards include character sets, weapon skins, helmets, backpacks, and permanent access to the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and Continental GT 650. All items are designed to reflect Royal Enfield’s legacy while fitting seamlessly into BGMI’s battle-focused visual style.

The update also introduces a new login-based engagement mechanic. Players who log in daily for 60 minutes, without actively playing, can earn Royal Enfield Event Crates. Over the course of the event, players can collect up to 34 crates, encouraging consistent participation and long-term engagement.

Why this partnership matters for Indian gaming

According to KRAFTON India, the collaboration reflects BGMI’s focus on culturally meaningful partnerships that go beyond surface-level branding. Royal Enfield, meanwhile, sees gaming as a key space where India’s next generation builds identity, community, and shared experiences.

For players, the appeal is simple. The sound, style, and legacy of Royal Enfield now move from Indian roads into virtual battlegrounds. As gaming continues to blend with lifestyle and pop culture, collaborations like this point to how Indian gaming is evolving and where it is headed next.

