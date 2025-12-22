BGMI releases Heart Warden M24 skin via limited-time redeem codes

BGMI players have a fresh reason to check official updates. KRAFTON India has released a new set of redeem codes that unlock the Heart Warden – M24 sniper rifle skin. The drop is time-bound, limited in quantity, and available only through BGMI’s official redemption platform, making speed and accuracy critical for players hoping to claim the reward.

Advertisment

New BGMI redeem codes now live

KRAFTON India has announced a new redeem code campaign for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), continuing its practice of offering cosmetic rewards through limited-time code drops. The latest release allows players to unlock the Heart Warden – M24, a themed skin for the M24 sniper rifle .

A total of 59 official redeem codes have been issued. Each code can be redeemed by up to 10 players only, following a strict first-come, first-served rule. The codes are valid until February 28, 2026, but many are expected to expire much earlier due to high demand.

Redemptions are supported exclusively through BGMI’s official website, and codes shared on third-party platforms are not recognized.

Advertisment

BGMI Heart Warden M24 redeem codes

Players can try redeeming the following official BGMI codes to unlock the Heart Warden – M24 skin:

HLZCZNXEJJ9X4QFG, HLZDZ7U937NGVQRF, HLZEZBNECWU8UR7H, HLZFZ39X8TWBUFJ6, HLZGZ6NVM3JG5XT5, HLZHZSB3RC8H6XC4, HLZIZDS7HWJVBTPJ, HLZJZJUSWHM5QEKM, HLZKZH9D664XMW5B, HLZLZV8MXE7T6CQB, HLZMZCGE6TKJUK85, HLZNZBJ5GPSST4KH, HLZOZ6MEVFGRK5BV, HLZPZ76J593EA9X5, HLZQZVQR9AXMT7HJ, HLZRZRWEFV39GMDJ, HLZTZHV37S85F6F8, HLZUZHEW8CA366K9, HLZBAZSGK6UUWPGC, HLZBBZTJVHJX7GDP, HLZBCZMXAK7C5UDC, HLZBDZ5UGECHU3SG, HLZBEZ9RCSGSSK35, HLZBFZXU9G578GDE, HLZBGZ5XXP7G5JCC, HLZBHZKNBSC7KN7G, HLZBIZN7ATKP8PFV, HLZBJZU4N9TNXTUN, HLZBKZVV5BMAJKWV, HLZBLZ6NCVW9KC3A, HLZBMZC63G99QVB7, HLZBNZDEVS6F9UVM, HLZBOZDMB6DC685A, HLZBPZESV36B4FHQ, HLZBQZ7GC643SU6N, HLZBRZXXR4NGNX5G, HLZBTZ6CCBAMX7VN, HLZBUZKE8K4P7A88, HLZCAZXFUBW8V3B5, HLZCBZ5WS67PERTT, HLZCCZRFDUAK95VN, HLZCDZD58SBAWA77, HLZCEZE43XFNNP5W, HLZCFZEN5SHXVKH3, HLZCGZS3RJCGUX9E, HLZCHZXW76J4XHKX, HLZCIZE6GFRC5HKU, HLZCJZ997KKN6P7W, HLZCKZGEQ4PFHDU8, HLZCLZ8PQFE6H5BJ, HLZCMZHC99VS7DG6, HLZCNZGEX9DGSCG8, HLZCOZ99QRPJ6AMK, HLZCPZT6G45NWMBF, HLZCQZH6KPU74BAT, HLZCRZXQKG4V6AF9, HLZCVZP5F5DTBXMA

Note: If a code displays as expired, it means the maximum redemption limit has already been reached.

Advertisment

How to redeem BGMI codes correctly

Players should follow only the official redemption process:

Visit www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

Enter your Character ID

Paste one redeem code

Complete captcha verification

Confirm redemption

Once successful, the reward is delivered via in-game mail. Players must claim the mail within seven days, after which it expires automatically. Rewards must be used within 30 days of collection .

Why the Heart Warden M24 skin stands out

The M24 sniper rifle remains a popular pick among BGMI players who favor long-range combat. While the Heart Warden skin does not change weapon stats, cosmetic items like this add visual identity and progression value without affecting competitive balance. Such skins are often sought after during limited-time drops, especially when availability is restricted.

Advertisment

Part of KRAFTON’s ongoing BGMI engagement plan

BGMI has surpassed 240 million downloads in India, and frequent reward campaigns have become a key part of KRAFTON India’s live-service approach. Alongside in-game content, the company continues to support the Indian gaming ecosystem through esports events such as BGIS and BMPS, as well as startup investments and developer initiatives .

More For You

BGMI drops 59 new redeem codes as players chase the Snow Blush Backpack

BGMI x CookieRun: India’s New Party Run Mode Is the Wild Crossover Nobody Saw Coming

Advertisment

BGMI 4.1 Update Turns the Battlegrounds Into a Winter Wonderland

BGMI Redefines Indian Esports with Desi-First Innovation