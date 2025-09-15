Big Billion Days Start Early as Flipkart Unveils Laptop Discounts

Flipkart is offering discounts on laptops ahead of its Big Billion Days Sale, which commences on September 23, 2025. Customers will see laptops on sale across a variety of price points, from low-cost notebooks to feature-rich gaming laptops. The early release of the sale has a focus on laptops that will be an important segment of the sale season, as Flipkart will appeal to the demand of students, professionals, and gamers looking for value and performance before the festival shopping season.

Big Billion Days Sale Gives Festive Shopping a Head Start

India’s festive sales time becomes a high-stakes game of e-commerce. Flipkart has made the first move by launching laptops before the sale even starts, and while it’s planned, it’s still limited. While smartphones and fashion may get all the headlines, laptops are still a big category when you factor in the discounts that can be applied along with the financing deals, etc...

What’s on offer

The range is huge; students, professionals, and gamers can choose from basic notebooks to gaming machines.

Acer Aspire 3

Budget laptop with 12th Gen Intel Core i3, 8 GB RAM, and 512 GB SSD. Lightweight and compact, good for students and first-time buyers. The display is modest, not designed for heavy multitasking, but for everyday use like browsing, assignments, and streaming, it’s decent at this price.

Lenovo V15 G2

Productivity laptop with 11th Gen Intel Core i5 and 15.6-inch anti-glare display. Built for professionals who work long hours. The keyboard and trackpad are comfortable for extended use. The processor is a generation older, but the combination of performance and display is good for office and remote work needs.

ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (2025)

Comes with Microsoft Office 2024 and 1 year of M365 Basic so you can start working right out of the box. Focuses on portability with a thin design and balanced performance. For students and professionals who value convenience and bundled software over raw power.

MSI GL63 8RC

Older model but still good for casual gamers. 8th Gen Intel Core i5 and NVIDIA GTX 1050. Can handle popular esports titles and lighter games. Newer AAA titles may push it to its limits. The cooling system is better than average for its class. Good starter machine for those who are new to PC gaming.

Acer Nitro V

Highlights are the AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS processor, the RTX 3050 GPU, and the 144 Hz display. Clearly targets gamers. Smoother visuals and decent performance for most modern titles. The design is bulkier, but the build feels solid. For those who want to start serious gaming without breaking the bank, the Nitro V is a good balance.

ASUS TUF Gaming F17

Large-format gaming laptop with a 17.3-inch display, Intel Core i5, and RTX 2050. The TUF series is known for durability. Bigger screen size is good for gamers who want immersive visuals or professionals who need extra screen real estate. The downside is portability since it’s heavy.

Acer Aspire Vero

Eco-friendly laptop built with recycled materials. Up to 10 hours of battery life. Mid-range performance, but its main selling point is sustainability. Good for students and professionals who need a reliable machine and care about green.

Beyond discounts

Flipkart’s price strategy isn’t just a sticker price discount. Buyers can get huge savings by layering up bank offers, exchange offers, and no-cost EMI offers to bring down the effective price. Key partner banks are offering instant cashback of up to 10% of the MRP if bought with debit and credit cards. That can be thousands of rupees for a mid-range laptop, making all the financing options and payment methods almost as good as the listed price cut.

Buy now or wait

The question is, should you buy now? If you buy now, you get stock. But in the past the best and deepest price cuts have been seen closer to the high-volume sales days. The sight of a laptop that meets your needs at a fair price might be enough for some to buy in advance. But for bargain hunters or those who can and want to wait for deeper discounts, they will have to plan for the latter days of the sale when the deepest discounts happen.

What it signals

By starting with laptops, Flipkart is betting big that laptops are still a hot category. Global hotspots are seeing a slowdown in PC shipments after the pandemic followed a surge in 2021, but India is still growing in this category, driven by first-time buyers, upgraders, and an expanding gaming community. In the end, these first laptop deals are in many ways nothing more than an attention-getting ploy, as much as they are a sales ploy. Whether this early start will alter the cadence of holiday shopping remains to be seen, depending on what subsequent shoppers and competitors do in the weeks ahead.

More For You

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Most viral phones of 2025

iPhone 17 Pro & Pro Max upgrades: User benefits for smart choices

Google Pixel 9 to get its lowest price yet during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale



2XKO Closed Beta Hands-On: Riot’s Fighting Game Set to Shake Esports