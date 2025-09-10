2XKO Closed Beta Hands-On: Riot’s Fighting Game Set to Shake Esports

Riot Games is dead serious about building their world beyond League of Legends, and 2XKO is a 2v2 tag-team fighter meant to support esports and casual fun. Their closed beta (invite only) started on September 9, 2025, and is already live on PC. Closed Beta is not a full release. It’s a testing ground for Riot to gather feedback before the game is released on more platforms.

Advertisment

Closed Beta has built on top of Alpha Lab testing phases and is paired with gameplay trailers, developer breakdowns, and firsthand player experiences showing off champions, game mechanics, and a roadmap of what’s to come that could add layers and change the genre. 2XKO is already one of the most hyped fighting games of 2025 with great combat, netcode, and community updates.

2XKO gameplay explained tag-team chaos and Fuse mechanics

The closed beta is all about team combat, where you control 2 champions and swap them in and out to extend combos, counter opponent moves, or make a heroic save. Your character can call in their partner to help in the match, or the partner can jump in (with style, of course) to assist mid-combo using the assist system, similar to but totally different than other fighting games where you can activate a partner for an assist when you think about it. The combat movement and playstyle are very dynamic. To add more chaos to how the game works, Riot added the Fuse mechanic, where both fighters will be on screen at the same time to facilitate a cinematic tag-team combo special.

It’s not all about spectacle. Riot confirmed that it has been fine-tuning balance through constant iteration. Infinite loops are capped, stamina management has been adjusted to reward timing rather than button-mashing, and hit reactions have been reworked to make fights feel fair but never dull. Perhaps most importantly, the game uses rollback netcode, a feature competitive fans now consider essential, ensuring matches remain smooth even when playing across regions.

Advertisment

2XKO closed beta first look: what it feels like to play

From the first match, 2XKO feels good. Light strings turn into combos easily, heavy strikes carry a satisfying weight and switching between characters mid-fight never feels awkward. Unlike older fighters that treat tag as an option, 2XKO makes it a part of its design, and it shows in the transitions.

As I played my first few matches, I was struck by the right balance of approachability vs. depth. It’s easy to land flashy moves, but the real excitement comes from assist timing, combo cancels, and spacing battles that make 2XKO special. f Fuse attacks instantly became highlights of the experience: the screen lights up with energy and always stays readable. Movement also impressed me; dashes or air options are instant and create pressure in positioning, like big combo exchanges. And the sound design reinforces the aesthetic, as each clash and burst feels impactful.

Advertisment

Deeper in the closed beta, the tactical layers were starting to show. Champions like Ekko, Illaoi, Yasuo, and Ahri felt very different; each champion had their own playstyle. Ekko rewinds to reset situations, Illaoi occupies space with her tentacles, and Yasuo punishes hesitation with a sword dance. Stages also looked great; from futuristic cityscapes to Runeterra-inspired battlefields, it was as fun as it was functional. Match outcomes often hinged on tiny decisions: a last-second dash for escape can turn the tide at a crucial moment, and a well-timed Fuse combo seals the win with extra style!

2XKO graphics and design Riot nails anime style

The trailers looked good, but the closed beta confirms 2XKO’s art style is more than just pretty: it’s functional. The anime-inspired direction gives the game energy without sacrificing readability. Champions animate with personality that feels true to their League of Legends roots. Ekko’s rewinds, Illaoi’s crushing grapples, and Ahri’s glowing projectiles all look great without ever blending into the background.

Advertisment

Fuse mechanics add cinematic flair without overwhelming the fight, and the stages themselves strike the same balance. Environments feel alive and detailed but never distract from the action at the center.

2XKO champions and League of Legends ties

The story wasn’t the focus of this closed beta, but Riot has said the story will expand over time. What’s clear is the champions are faithful to the fighting game format. Yasuo feels like a rushdown character, Illaoi is a grappler, and Ekko’s time-based tricks open up new possibilities in a fighting game.

Advertisment

By grounding the roster in Runeterra’s lore, Riot gives 2XKO an instant identity and a built-in fan base that most new fighters can only dream of.

Why 2XKO is the fighting game everyone’s talking about

The Closed Beta shows 2XKO has the flash of Marvel vs. Capcom, the competitive edge of Street Fighter and Tekken, and Riot’s polish. Streamers are already filling YouTube and Twitch with combo showcases, and casual players are highlighting how easy it is to pick up and play.

For new players, streamlined controls and tutorials remove the barriers to entry. For veterans, the depth of cancels, team synergy, and counterplay means mastery is rewarding. This is a rare balance that could be what finally gets a new fighting game into the mainstream.

Expert analysis Riot’s plan for the future of fighting games

Advertisment

Riot has shown they can take on an established genre and win. Valorant was proof of that with the tactical shooter space. With 2XKO, they’re using the same playbook: leverage a beloved IP, polish mechanics to esports standards, and build a community-first live service model.

The closed beta is proof of that. Each update and balance change shows Riot isn’t just releasing a product; they’re launching a platform that will evolve over years. Against big names like Street Fighter 6 and Tekken 8, Riot is carving out their own space with their team-focused, spectator-friendly design. If the momentum keeps up, 2XKO could be the game that pulls fighting games into the top tier of esports.

Accessing the 2XKO Closed Beta: What Players Need to Know

The September 9, 2025 Closed Beta is invite-only (PC only). If you played Alpha 1 or Alpha 2 as a PC player or tested on console during those trials, you should have access (but only via PC for Riot Client).

Advertisment

New players can try to sign up on the 2XKO Closed Beta page, but the catch is Riot isn’t sending out all invites at once. They will be signing up more invites over time. Console play is not part of this closed beta, but they did confirm cross-progression will be in future playtests.

If you’re not in yet, check your Riot account and see if you have an email.

Final verdict 2XKO could be the biggest fighting game of 2025.

The 2XKO Closed Beta already shows one thing for sure: Riot is not messing around they’re making big moves. The champions are designed for the fighting arena with Fuse mechanics that pop and a design philosophy of balance between opportunity and mastery 2XKO is going to be one of the biggest launches of 2025.

If you missed this wave of closed beta invites, Riot will be sending invites in waves, and you will have other opportunities. It doesn't matter whether you are a competitive veteran, you are a casual League of Legends fan, or you are just interested in fighting games, 2XKO is already showing it is more than just hype: it is a contender.



More For You

Riot Games reshuffles the deck on betting sponsors for esports

Riot Games 2025 expansion brings new titles to boost your Valorant grind

Valorant Champions 2025 Paris preview biggest teams rivalries and storylines



Valorant bubblegum deathwish bundle brings neon candy chaos