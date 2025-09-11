Google Pixel 9 to get its lowest price yet during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

In case you have been looking at the Google Pixel 9 and are just waiting to see it go down to a price you can afford then now is the best time to buy. On the next Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, Pixel 9 is going to cost less than half of its original price during launch that is only Rs 34,999! It is a once-in-a-blue-moon, lightning quick offer that you can not afford to miss. The Pixel 9, with such high-end features as the powerful Tensor G4 chipset, the eye-catching camera system, and being waterproof, is an amazing bargain at this price. You want polished performance, an outstanding camera, or a clean Android experience, and this offer is targeted to smart purchasers such as you. Hurry up! These offers usually run out of stock fast, so enter a few events on your calendar and get yourself a Pixel 9 at this price!

Unbeatable offer during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Set to receive the largest-ever reductions in price will be the Google Pixel 9, which was introduced in August of last year with the Tensor G4 chipset and is set to be a part of the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025. Previously costing Rs 79,999, the smartphone will now cost only Rs34,999, which will make it one of most appealing premium products in the sub-35K segment. This is an opportunity that users who have long desired to experience a good Google Pixel can get the device at a price lower than half the original price.

Flipkart formally admitted that the price of Pixel 9 will be reduced to Rs34,999 in the next sale, a huge reduction as compared to the initial price (Rs79,999) and the current price (Rs64,999). Such offers as exchange discounts, bank card deals (Axis Bank and ICICI Bank), no-cost EMI options and UPI offers and Super Coins will make the deal even more good. Members of Flipkart Plus and Black can get their products early starting September 22, and everyone can buy the products starting September 23.

Before and after prices of the Google Pixel 9 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale.

Price Detail Amount (Rs.) Original Launch Price 79,999 Current Price (Pre-Sale) 64,999 Big Billion Days Sale Price 34,999

This highlights a massive drop of more than 55% off the original launch price and nearly 46% off the current selling price, making it a great opportunity for buyers.

Here is why you shouldn’t miss this deal

Pixel 9 introduces Google best-in-class camera software, clean Android experience, and high quality features such as IP68 dust and water resistance, Titan M2 security coprocessor, and fast charging support. Below 35K, it is a direct rival to high mid-range models of other brands such as OnePlus, Samsung and Realme- except that the Pixel offers unrivaled camera performance and stock Android with guaranteed updates. This used to be a flagship kind of phone but at last, it is priced like a mass market product.

Google Pixel 9: Specifications

Feature Details Launch Price Rs. 79,999 Flipkart Big Billion Days Price Rs. 34,999 Chipset Google Tensor G4 SoC Security Titan M2 security coprocessor Display 6.3-inch screen Rear Cameras Dual setup: 50MP wide + secondary sensor Front Camera 10.5MP Battery 4,700mAh with 45W wired fast charging Build IP68 dust and water resistance Colours Available Peony, Porcelain, Obsidian, Wintergreen RAM + Storage Variant (discounted) 12GB RAM + 256GB storage

Although the high price and discount of the Pixel 9 will be the most highlighted, Flipkart has assured that it will discount other flagships such as the iPhone 16 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S24 and Motorola Edge 60 Pro. Nonetheless, none of them are comparable to the unparalleled drop in price of the Pixel 9, which makes it arguably the greatest flagship bargain of the season.

A steal deal for Pixel fans

The Pixel 9 at Rs34,999 is an offer too good to pass on since it caters to the requirements of those who want a clean Google experience, a class-leading camera system, and flagship-level hardware at a price that is moderately priced. Provided you have an older phone to swap or old bank cards to get additional discounts, the final cost will be even lower, which is why you should buy it during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.