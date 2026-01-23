GitHub just made building AI agents dramatically easier

The idea of building AI agents sounds great; however, the reality can be very difficult. If you're one of the many people who have tried building AI agents, then you probably already know that there is a lot of background work involved. Every time someone releases a feature for the end user, the engineering team has to spend time on all the aspects that surround that feature: managing context, designing multi-step processes, connecting tools, setting permissions, and figuring out how to handle error conditions. Often, what started as an idea to create an "agent" just becomes another platform project.



GitHub’s newly announced Copilot SDK, now in technical preview, is designed to remove that overhead. It exposes the same agent execution loop that powers GitHub Copilot CLI, allowing developers to embed Copilot’s planning and tool-execution capabilities directly into their own applications.

Shaping a Production Agent Loop the Easy Way

At its core, the Copilot SDK lets devs get hands-on with the very same battle-tested agent loop that's been running smoothly inside Copilot CLI every single day. This gives them programmatic access to planning steps, firing off tools, editing files & running commands all over multiple rounds of turns. Instead of having to knock up their own planner and runtime from scratch, developers can just hitch a ride on the same system that Copilot CLI already uses. According to GitHub, this basically cuts the time and engineering costs down to a fraction needed to get agent-based features shipped out to users.

As for a word from the horse's mouth, Mario Rodriguez, GitHub's chief product officer, puts it bluntly: most teams end up building some tiny platform before they even start getting to the heart of what makes their product tick. The SDK aims to make that whole unnecessary ordeal just disappear.

Getting Down to Business with the Preview

The tech preview is set up to work with Node.js, Python, Go, and .NET, which, let's face it, are pretty much the industry standard backend and tooling stacks. You can either use an existing GitHub Copilot subscription or just pop in your own API key.

But Copilot SDK has got more going for it than just basic prompting, including support for:

AI models , so you can switch between them as needed.

Custom tool definitions and full-on MCP integration.

GitHub authentication and permissions, so you can set up whatever rights and permissions your project needs.

Real-time streaming and all the multi-turn sessions you can handle.

One thing to keep in mind is to start with a nice small task like updating files, running commands, or generating some structured output. Copilot takes care of the planning and execution while your app defines the constraints and custom tools it needs to press into service.

How this builds on Copilot CLI

Copilot CLI has steadily evolved from a command-line helper into a full agentic system. It now supports persistent memory, long-running sessions, intelligent context compaction, asynchronous task delegation, and custom agents. The SDK essentially lifts that machinery out of the CLI and makes it reusable. This allows Copilot to run inside GUIs, internal dashboards, productivity tools, or enterprise workflows without being tied to the terminal.

Visit github/copilot-sdk to start building

Early internal use cases

GitHub teams are already using the SDK to build tools such as YouTube chapter generators, summarization utilities, speech-to-command workflows, custom agent interfaces, and experimental games. GitHub positions the SDK as an execution layer. GitHub manages authentication, model access, MCP servers, and session handling. Developers stay in control of what the agent does and where it operates. For teams serious about agent-first development, the Copilot SDK marks a shift from experimentation to infrastructure.

