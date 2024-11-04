iPhone 14 Plus Camera Glitch: Apple Offers Free Fix

Rear camera problems have been discovered in several iPhone 14 Plus models between 10 April 2023 and 28 April 2024. A camera preview might not appear on the mentioned devices. Apple has announced a servicing program for a rear camera problem that has affected select iPhone 14 Plus models for over 12 months. Customers can check if their device is affected by giving the Cupertino business their serial number. The company has also announced that affected devices will be eligible for free repairs at authorised Apple service providers. Users can request a refund from Apple if they have already paid for the iPhone 14 Plus's rear camera fixes.

Advertisment

To solve this problem, Apple has started a service program

Impacted iPhone 14 Plus model owners can get their handsets fixed for free at an approved Apple service provider. You can use your device's serial number to check Apple's support page and see if your device qualifies. According to the company's support page, a "tiny percentage" of iPhone 14 Plus phones have a problem where the back camera does not display a preview. Apple says it may affect iPhone 14 Plus units manufactured between 10 April 2023 and 28 April 2024.

Owners of the iPhone 14 Plus can verify if their device is impacted by the problem and qualifies for free service by entering their serial number on the company's support page. Apple says the servicing program will cover an affected device for three years following the original purchase.

Advertisment

How to Check Your Eligibility for the Service Program for Apple's iPhone 14 Plus

The iPhone 14 Plus's serial number may be found by opening the Settings app and selecting General > About. Users can copy and paste the text in the area on Apple's support website for the iPhone 14 Plus Service Program by long-pressing the Serial Number on this screen.

Some customers who have iPhone 14 Plus units that have damage that precludes the back camera service, like a damaged rear glass panel, will need to fix those issues first, according to Apple's support manual. Apple claims it will bill users for these extra fixes in contrast to the free servicing program. According to Apple's website, customers who have already paid for rear camera repair for their iPhone 14 Plus can also get a refund by contacting the firm.

Advertisment

Impact of Apple iPhone 14 Plus Models on Customers

Even if only a small percentage of devices are impacted, Apple must resolve the issue quickly and openly. Apple is proving its dedication to customer satisfaction by providing free repairs and reimbursements to customers who have already paid for repairs. The free repair program is a big help for impacted clients, even though there isn't a special discount for the impacted devices. It guarantees that users won't have to pay more to use their gadgets.

Also Read:

Advertisment

Top 5 Gaming Phones of 2024

Best camera smartphone under 20,000

The Best Camera Phones: A Quick Guide for Photography Lovers

Advertisment

Curved Display Phone Under Rs 20000