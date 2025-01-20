iPhone SE 4: A Bigger Display and a Smaller Price Tag?

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to launch in the upcoming months. Apple's successor to the iPhone SE (2022) has been the talk for sometime now. We might have an idea of what it may look like considering the leaks and the rumours about the upcoming smartphone. There has been a leak that includes fake units of the phone. Well, that says it all! The phone may launch as iPhone SE 4 or the iPhone 16E. The leak suggests some design alterations. The dummy units display two colour variations for now. Leaks also suggest the design of the iPhone SE 4 may be like that of an iPhone 14. The iPhone SE 4 may be a cheaper version of the iPhone 14. We will have to wait for its grand launch until then this is the only information we have.

iPhone SE 4: Launch

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to go on sale in March or April of 2025, after reports that major production will shortly start. This plan coincides with Apple's usual spring launch for its low-cost devices.

Leaked Design of the iPhone SE 4

Images of the mockup units of the alleged iPhone SE 4 were released on X (previously Twitter) by tipster Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson). According to reports, the iPhone SE 4 will come in two sizes: a 6.1-inch model and maybe a 6.7-inch Plus version.The design language seems to be identical to that of the iPhone 14 at first sight. The iPhone SE 4 is expected to move on from the bigger bezels and home button found on earlier versions in favor of a new design similar to the iPhone 14, which will feature a full-screen display with a notch. There is only one rear camera on the rumored iPhone SE 4 dummy handsets. Customers should expect an improved camera configuration, most likely with a single-lens rear camera that promises improved photos, particularly in low light. It is anticipated to have a single 48MP wide camera that can take high-resolution pictures and maybe provide lossless zoom by cropping the sensor. On the upper left corner of the rear panel, near to an LED flash, is the camera unit. It looks like the next iPhone model will have flat sides. Alongside the SIM slot on the left edge are the volume controls and a mute switch, which replaces the Action Button that was previously rumored.

iPhone SE 4 Features and Price (Anticipated)

By April, Apple is anticipated to release the iPhone SE 4, which will retail for less than $500 (about Rs. 42,000). The phone may cost over KRW 8,00,000 (about Rs. 46,000) in South Korea. A 6.06-inch full-HD+ LTPS OLED screen with a refresh rate of 60 Hz is anticipated to be featured. According to reports, the phone does not have a physical home button and may include Face ID. It might support Apple Intelligence capabilities and run on Apple's A18 Bionic chip. According to reports, the iPhone SE 4 will come with 6GB and 8GB of RAM. It is anticipated to have a USB Type-C port and an aluminum frame. According to rumors, it will have a single 48-megapixel rear camera. The phone is probably waterproof and has a metal middle frame.