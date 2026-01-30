Leaked OnePlus 16 specs point to an upcoming gaming phone

The OnePlus 16 is tipped to launch in India in late November 2026, with leaked OnePlus 16 specs pointing to a 240Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chip and a massive 9,000mAh battery, priced around Rs 81,999. Supply problems and competition are the headwinds of OnePlus, and leaks represent the OnePlus 16 as a flagship powerhouse that is prepared to take the limelight in late 2026. Leaked by OnePlus Club on X, the complete spec sheet indicates a gaming monster with a huge battery and most up-to-date hardware, possibly released at the end of November 15-20 at Rs 81,999 12/256GB.

Ultra smooth 240Hz BOE X5 display

With a 240Hz BOE X5 panel, the OnePlus 16 could become India’s first mainstream 240Hz display phone for mobile gaming and esports users. The new 1.5K flat LTPO OLED on the X5 substrate at BOE is with a refresh rate of 240Hz, which is breaking current standards of buttery gaming and scrolling at 144Hz. The brightness should reach up to 4,500 nits, Dolby Vision, and always-on display, all of which are ideal on the esports titles like PUBG at peak frames.

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro powerhouse

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6, the OnePlus 16 gaming performance is expected to rival dedicated gaming phones while keeping flagship efficiency. It is powered by an unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro with an elite AI processing and GPU efficiency. The 12GB LPDDR6 RAM and 256GB UFS 4.1 storage will make multitasking and heavy use of applications fly. Ultrasonic fingerprint 2.0 incorporates secure and quick unlocking.

200MP Triple camera array

According to leaks, the OnePlus 16 camera details include a 200MP triple setup with Hasselblad tuning and 8K video recording. The rear three are topped by a 200MP HP5 periscope telephoto, accompanied by 200MP main and ultrawide at the rear to provide pro-level zoom and detail. Hasselblad tuning, 8K video, and AI portraits will compete with Pixel or iPhone.

9,000mAh battery marathon

If these leaks hold true, the OnePlus 16 could redefine what a OnePlus gaming phone looks like and become one of the most aggressive OnePlus flagship 2026 launches in India.

The OnePlus 16 battery and charging setup features a 9,000mAh silicon-carbon cell with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging, making it one of the largest battery phones in the flagship segment. The most notable one is an immense, 9,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with 120wired and 50wireless charging- 2 or more day gaming. IP69 specification disregards the presence of excessive jets of water, and USB 3.0 enables transfers.



