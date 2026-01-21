OnePlus 16 leaks hint at 200MP zoom camera, 9,000mAh battery and 200Hz display

Fresh OnePlus 16 leaks from China suggest major upgrades in camera zoom, display refresh rates, and battery capacity, positioning the device as a serious 2025 Android flagship contender. The OnePlus 16 leaks in China paint a picture of a successful successor in the end of Q4 2025 flagship as tipsters point to radical advances in zoom shots, screen fluidity and longevity that will change the landscape of Android flagship products.

OnePlus 16 specifications

Early OnePlus 16 specifications point towards a 200MP periscope camera, ultra-high refresh rate flat display, and a significantly larger Glacier Battery.

OnePlus 16 camera upgrade: 200MP Periscope Telephoto

The biggest highlight of the OnePlus 16 camera upgrade is a rumoured 200MP periscope telephoto sensor, aimed at delivering sharper long-range zoom and improved low-light photography. In its Weibo post, Digital Chat Station tells that OnePlus is experimenting with a 200MP periscope telephoto sensor of a likely size of 1/1.x-inch, which is huge in comparison to the optics of the OnePlus 15, in order to capture more light and detail in extreme zoom shots. This could be a reflection of the triple 50MP + 200MP proposed by Oppo Find N6 with the 2MP multispectral sensor to achieve the color accuracy, making the 16 a telephoto monster.

OnePlus 16 display upgrade: Ultra-High refresh rate flat screens

Another major OnePlus 16 display upgrade includes a flat panel with refresh rates exceeding 200Hz, promising smoother gaming and scrolling compared to the OnePlus 15’s 165Hz screen. Internal testing is also said to feature a flat display with higher than 200Hz refresh, which beats the 165Hz panel of OnePlus 15. Although the vast majority of apps will not be taking advantage of such fluidity completely, gaming and scrolling might be buttery-smooth, and the presence of uniform bezels will complement the luxurious look.

OnePlus 16 battery upgrade: Glacier battery nears 9,000mAh capacity

The leaked OnePlus 16 battery upgrade could be a game changer, with reports suggesting a next-generation Glacier Battery nearing 9,000mAh capacity for multi-day endurance. The most aggressive feature is an upgrade to a next-generation Glacier Battery with a capacity of up to almost 9000mAh, which is about 20 percent larger than the 7300mAh capacity of the OnePlus 15, and claims to be able to last power users days. High cooling and efficiency would play a key role in controlling heat in flagship silicon. With these hardware-focused changes, the OnePlus 16 is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious OnePlus flagship phones of 2025, prioritising real-world performance over cosmetic redesigns.

OnePlus 16 launch timeline

According to tipsters, the OnePlus 16 launch timeline points to late Q4 2025, following OnePlus’ traditional flagship release cycle. The package should be powered by the rumoured Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6, which will provide state-of-the-art AI, graphics and efficiency. Launch will probably be based on the annual summer rhythm of OnePlus, where specifications will be finalised through Q1/Q2 2026 testing. If these leaks hold true, the OnePlus 16 India launch could attract power users looking for a long-lasting battery, advanced zoom photography, and next-gen performance in a premium Android phone.

This is the indication of these leaks, indicating that OnePlus 16 is more focused on physical improvements rather than gimmicks, yet the start of development implies that there will be more changes ahead, which will be reported accordingly.

