Miss this Pokémon GO Community Day and you’ll feel it later

There's no question that February 1, 2026, Community Day is going to reward players whether they casually play or they have been planning for months. Pokémon GO has announced that Vulpix and Alolan Vulpix will be featured during the next Community Day and will feature increased spawns, an exclusive evolution move, and large-scale in-person gatherings in all 33 cities throughout India during this event from 14:00 to 17:00 IST and bonus rewards until 21:00 to give you time to enjoy your experience at your own pace.

A Community Day Where the Great Outdoors Takes Center Stage

Unlike the smaller in-game events you've come to know, this Community Day is built on getting out and about in the real world. Official meetups are taking place in parks, gardens, and public spaces all over cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, Jaipur, and Kochi.

For a lot of players who join in for the social side of Community Days, the location really does make a difference. Big parks and open spaces are usually where you'll find the best spawn density, smoother GPS tracking, and safer group playgoing. From past experience you know these meetups often turn into informal trading hubs once the catching window has closed.

Why Vulpix Community Day is worth putting on the calendar

During the event window you'll see Vulpix and Alolan Vulpix showing up in the wild a whole lot more frequently, with a significantly boosted chance of running into Shiny Pokémon or ones with a Special Background.

The real value, though, comes from the evolution timing:

Vulpix → Ninetales gets to learn Energy Ball as a charged attack.

Alolan Vulpix → Alolan Ninetales gets Chilling Water

You have the whole event window to evolve, and then another 4 hours to follow up. Which is especially handy for players who like to have a look at the IVs before spending their evolution items.

Bonuses that make efficient play worth your while

February's Community Day offers a set of bonuses that's familiar but still really effective:

Catch Pokémon for 3 times the XP and twice the Candy.

2 times Candy XL chance for trainers level 31 and above

Incense lasts 3 hours, although not Daily Adventure Incense.

Stardust costs for trades are reduced, and you get one extra. Special Trade

For many of the more experienced players, the extended trading window is the standout. It lets you try your luck with trades even after the main event rush has slowed down a bit.

Paid for special research and a little something for your mates

For ₹59, trainers can get a Community Day-exclusive Special Research ticket. This includes multiple encounters with Vulpix and Alolan Vulpix with special backgrounds, a battle pass, and Rare Candy XL.

Tickets can also be gifted to mates who have reached Great Friends status or higher, which is a nice way to make sure your group can play together without having to coordinate purchases.

Final thoughts

Vulpix Community Day strikes a balance between accessibility and depth. New players benefit from XP and Candy boosts, while longtime trainers gain meaningful evolution moves and extended trading opportunities. If you plan ahead and choose a good meetup location, February 1 has the potential to be one of the more rewarding Community Days of the season.

