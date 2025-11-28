Pokémon Go December 2025 Brings Pikipek Day and Major Raids

Pokémon Go players are set for a busy close to the year. November ends with a Pikipek-focused Community Day, and December brings one of the most crowded event calendars yet, packed with raids, winter activities, and a two-day Community Day special.

Advertisment

Pikipek sets the tone on November 30

To close out November, Pokémon Go will be having their Community Day on November 30, featuring Pikipek. It will be appearing more frequently in the wild, including Shiny Pikipek. Players will be able to evolve Trumbeak into Toucannon during the Community Day or four hours afterward to have a Toucannon that knows Beak Blast, which deals 110 damage in Trainer Battles and 125 damage in Gyms and Raids.

Also available is a Special Research story for Rs 59 (approximately $1) that includes rewards of a premium battle pass, 1 Rare Candy XL, and bonus Pikipek encounters. In addition to these rewards, there will also be bonuses during the Community Day. Trainers will receive 3x XP and 2x Candy for catching Pokémon. Trainers level 31 and higher will have a better chance of receiving Candy XL from catching Pokémon. Trading Pokémon will cost half of the normal number of Stardust. Incense will be active for three hours, and Lure Modules will be active for one hour with a chance of attracting Pikipek.

Niantic will host Community Day meetups in cities across India, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, and more.

Advertisment

December brings winter events, raids, and a two-day celebration

The Season of Gorgeous Pathways is kicking off on Dec 2 and won't wrap up till March 3. But Dec itself is where all the action is; loads of themed events and old favorites are coming back.

Major Dec Highlights

Journey to Paldea (Dec 2-9): They are bringing out Nacli, Naclstack & Gargancl, & the chance to catch that Shiny Larvitar & Bagon has just gotten a whole lot better.

2-day Community Day (Dec 6-7): All those Community Day Pokémon from last year are coming back out to play from 2pm to 5pm each day.

Well Armed (Dec 11-16) with Max Battle Day just around the corner on Dec 14.

Winter Holiday Part 1 (Dec 18-24) & Part 2 (Dec 24-29)

Winter Weekend (Dec 27-28) & New Year’s Eve (Dec 31-Jan 4)

Legendary & Mega Raids are the stars of the show in Dec

Dec's Five Star Raid rotation is going to bring some serious firepower with these Legendary Boys.

Advertisment

Cobalion, Terrakion & Virizion till Dec 4

Kyurem from Dec 4-13

Reshiram from Dec 13 to 22

Zekrom from Dec 22-31

Blacephalon shows up for the final Raid Hour on Dec 31.

Shadow Heatran will be showing up in Shadow Raids on the weekends, and you can expect to see Mega Aerodactyl, Mega Medicham, Mega Garchomp, Mega Gyarados, Mega Abomasnow, & Mega Glalie at various times throughout the month in Mega Raids.

Weekly Spotlight Hours & Max Battles

Spotlight Hours run every Tuesday from 6pm to 7pm:

Cranidos with Double Transfer Candy

Shieldon with Double Catch XP

Mienfoo with Double Catch Candy

Spheal with Double Evolution XP

Delibird with Double Catch Stardust

Advertisment

And then there's Max Battles, which is going to be rotating between Darumaka, Cryogonal, Kabuto, Spheal & Omanyte.

Research Breakthroughs and Seasonal Eggs

From December 2 to March 3, Research Breakthroughs may reward Lapras, Snorlax, Honedge, Sinistea, Galarian Mr. Mime, or Dreepy. Seasonal eggs add more variety. Cleffa, Bergmite, Audino, Snom, Tinkatink, Beldum, regional forms, and various Adventure Sync Pokémon appear across 2 km, 5 km, 7 km, and 10 km eggs.

A packed end to the year

With a featured Pokémon leading November’s finale and a full lineup of winter events throughout December, trainers have a long list of activities to enjoy. As 2025 winds down, Pokémon Go is giving players plenty of reasons to step outside, explore, and fill up their Poké Ball stash.

Advertisment

More For You

Mega Zeraora shocks fans with a surprise debut in Pokémon Legends Z-A

Pokémon Legends Z-A: The ultimate guide to Mega Stones, leveling and Lumiose City’s rebirth

Lunala lands in Pokémon GO raids and fans are already chasing the shiny

BGMI x CookieRun: India’s New Party Run Mode Is the Wild Crossover Nobody Saw Coming