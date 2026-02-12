OnePlus Valentine Day Sale 2026_ Buds Pro 3, Nord Buds & Pad 3 get big discounts

OnePlus Valentine Day Sale 2026 brings major discounts on earbuds and tablets across Amazon, Flipkart, OnePlus stores and quick-commerce platforms like Blinkit. OnePlus is marking the occasion of valentine day 2026 with a series of offers on its audio and tablet collections that are limited yet provide the company with an opportunity to buy technological presents that can satisfy various budgets. The sale will take place between February 6 and 15, 2026, and it is operational on oneplus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon, Flipkart, and select offline partners, and on audio products, it will also be available on such websites as Myntra and Blinkit, which will make it easy to access it and shop online and through quick-commerce apps.

OnePlus earbuds and neckbands offers

Under the OnePlus earbuds offers, models like Bullets Z3, Buds Z2 ANC and Nord Buds 3 series are seeing price drops of up to Rs400.

The OnePlus Bullets Z3 neckband in the audio section receives a significant price reduction on the normal tag (Rs1,699 MRP) to Rs1,299, and is a good choice to the user who wants a lightweight neckband that has a long battery life.

The OnePlus Buds Z2 ANC that adds active noise cancellation and enhanced bass to allow an immersive listening experience falls to Rs1,899 instead of Rs2,099.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 and Nord Buds 3R target budget buyers looking for bass-heavy sound and clear calling at under Rs2,000. To go wireless in Nord, the OnePlus Nord Buds 3R can be purchased at Rs1,599 and Nord Buds 3 can be purchased at Rs1,999 striking a balance between bass-heavy sound and making and receiving calls easily.

The Nord Buds 3 Pro with a higher range of features cost Rs2,699, but the new OnePlus Buds 4 cost Rs5,499, compared to Rs5,999.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 price during the Valentine sale drops to Rs10,999, making it one of the best premium ANC earbuds deals this season.

The OnePlus Bullets Z3 price drops to Rs1,299 during the sale, appealing to users who want long battery life at a low cost.

Product Sale Price Original MRP Features OnePlus Bullets Z3 Rs1,299 Rs1,699 Lightweight neckband, 28H battery OnePlus Buds Z2 ANC Rs1,899 Rs2,099 Active Noise Cancellation, deep bass OnePlus Nord Buds 3r Rs1,599 - Bass-heavy TWS, clear calls, comfy fit OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Rs1,999 - Balanced tuning, IP55, 40H total battery OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro Rs2,699 - Feature-rich TWS, improved ANC OnePlus Buds 4 Rs5,499 Rs5,999 Premium TWS, spatial audio support OnePlus Buds Pro 3 Rs10,999 Rs11,999 Flagship ANC, spatial audio, LHDC 5.0

OnePlus tablet deals

OnePlus tablet deals during Valentine Day focus on bundled accessories and student-friendly pricing across Pad Go 2, Pad Lite and Pad 2.

The sale also applies to OnePlus tablets during Valentine day. Oneplus Pad Go 2 series will begin with pricing of Rs24,999 of the 128GB version, and Rs25,999 of 256GB versions, and customers will also receive a free Pad Go 2 Stylo as an added value to students or people who like taking note.

The OnePlus Pad Lite price of Rs12,499 targets casual users looking for a Valentine gift under Rs15,000. The cheaper OnePlus Pad Lite costs Rs12499, and it is aimed at the casual user and media consumer.

The OnePlus Pad 2 offer includes free keyboard and stylus worth Rs13,999, making it a strong alternative to entry-level laptops. Those that desire more performance can have the OnePlus Pad 2 priced at Rs34,999 and Rs37,999 depending on the memory size of 8GB or 12GB respectively and free accessories worth Rs13,999, including OnePlus Stylo 2 and Pad 2 Keyboard, make it a relatively complete productivity solution.

The OnePlus Pad 3 price in India starts at Rs44,999 with Stylo 2 bundled free, positioning it as a productivity tablet for creators and professionals. It is aimed at power users requiring more RAM and storage to perform creative tasks and multitasking.

Product Sale Price Free Accessories Features OnePlus Pad Go 2 (128GB) Rs24,999 - Mid-range tablet, student-friendly OnePlus Pad Go 2 (256GB) Rs27,999 Free Pad Go 2 Stylo Extra storage + stylus for note-taking OnePlus Pad Lite Rs12,499 - Budget media consumption tablet OnePlus Pad 2 (8GB) Rs34,999 Free Stylo 2 + Pad 2 Keyboard (Rs13,999 value) High performance, productivity bundle OnePlus Pad 2 (12GB) Rs37,999 Free Stylo 2 + Pad 2 Keyboard (Rs13,999 value) Premium multitasking power OnePlus Pad 3 (Base) Rs44,999 Free Stylo 2 Flagship performance, creative workflows OnePlus Pad 3 (16GB/512GB) Rs49,999 Free Stylo 2 Max RAM/storage for power users

Sale active Feb 6-15 across oneplus.in, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Blinkit, and stores. Perfect Valentine gifts from budget bands to flagship earbuds!

On the whole, the Valentine heart-themed displays aim at making the OnePlus audio and tablets easier to give as gifts, combining direct price-reduction with accessories bundling and broad sales on the Internet and in-store until February 15.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.