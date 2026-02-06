OnePlus Nord 6 launch pushed to April 2026 after EEC certification leak

The OnePlus Nord 6 has been delayed by OnePlus to April 2026. As the launch was expected earlier during early March, according to a tipster Yogesh Brar over his X (formerly Twitter) account, it is now delayed. This certification is a sign that the smart phone is about to enter some selective markets across the world. The OnePlus Nord 6 launch date now appears delayed to April 2026 after the smartphone surfaced on multiple certification databases, including the EEC. The wait is because the device has remained visible on certification bodies worldwide with the latest, the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) database, on February 3, 2026, and ranks as model CPH2795.

OnePlus Nord 6 EEC certification and timeline

The OnePlus Nord 6 India launch is now expected in April 2026 following its appearance on EEC, SIRIM and TDRA certification platforms. The OnePlus Nord 6 EEC certification confirms that the device has cleared regulatory approval for select European markets under model number CPH2795. The OnePlus Nord 6 has passed several tests, with GSMArena and PhoneArena both confirming the CPH2795 model number, in the form of the Malaysian SIRIM, the UAE TDRA, and the GCF certifications. Another step to the official introduction of the device is the EEC approval with the termination date of January 21, 2031. The leak by Brar implies that Oneplus requires time to make some last-minute finesse until the April launch period.

This timeline change is quite unlike the OnePlus Nord 5 that was released in India in July 2025 with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, comes in Dry Ice, Marble Sands and Phantom Grey colour choices.

OnePlus Nord 6 confirmed specifications via Geekbench

Geekbench data confirms that the OnePlus Nord 6 will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, marking a major performance upgrade over the Nord 5. It was discovered that in a Geekbench listing provided by Gadgets 360, the OnePlus Nord 6 (CPH2795) scored 2,019 in a performance test with single-core, as well as 6,503 in a performance test with multiple cores. Leaks suggest the OnePlus Nord 6 specifications will include 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, Android 16, and support for 80W fast charging. The OnePlus Nord 6 Geekbench listing shows single-core scores of 2,019 and multi-core scores of 6,503, indicating flagship-grade performance.

OnePlus Nord 6 expected features and specifications

The Nord 6 is set to be wired fast charging 80W, which is confirmed by Cashify and Croma Unboxed report. This camera system is expected to have a core sensor of 50MP, but the combination with other lenses has not been confirmed. Reports about an extremely large battery are also not confirmed, with some claiming a large 9,000mAh battery, which needs to be confirmed by the company.

The older Nord series products have been placed at the mid-range flagship, and the Nord 6 also seems to follow this trend with a higher processing power due to the newer Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset- a considerable upgrade over the 8s Gen 3 on Nord 5.

Having cleared certifications in various regions, and with the date of April launch spilled by some trusted leakers, the OnePlus Nord 6 seems to be on track to launch competitively in April 2026 in India and other places around the world. While the OnePlus Nord 6 price has not been revealed, it is expected to remain in the premium mid-range segment like its predecessor.

