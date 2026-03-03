Pokémon Go Festival of Colors 2026 brings saree and kurta Pikachu back to India

The colors are back, and so is one of Pokémon Go’s most culturally loved events in India. From March 4 at 10:00 to March 8, 2026, at 20:00 local time, Pokémon Go’s Festival of Colors returns with exclusive content, limited-time bonuses, and city-based raid battles designed specifically for Indian Trainers.

For longtime players, this event is more than a cosmetic refresh. It blends local culture with in-game strategy, and that combination has consistently driven strong community turnout.

Saree and kurta Pikachu return with special backgrounds

The headline attraction is clear: Pikachu wearing a saree and Pikachu wearing a kurta are back. Both versions can appear with a Special Background when caught in Raid Battles or during the limited Colorful O’Clock windows.

There is also a chance to encounter Shiny variants. For collectors, this makes the event particularly valuable. Costumed Pokémon with special backgrounds often become long-term keeps in serious collections.

Colorful O’Clock adds short burst spawn windows

Each day at 10:00, 13:00, and 19:00, a five-minute “Colorful O’Clock” window will boost themed wild spawns.

Featured Pokémon include:

Pikachu wearing a saree

Pikachu wearing a kurta

Medicham

Plant, Sandy, and Trash Cloak Burmy

Red, Orange, and White Flower Flabébé

Bruxish

From experience covering previous timed spawn windows, these short bursts reward preparation. Players who position themselves near PokéStops ahead of time typically get more encounters within the five-minute window.

Sponsored park raids across major Indian cities

One-star raids featuring saree and kurta Pikachu will appear only at sponsored Gyms in select public parks.

Confirmed locations include: Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Kolkata, Pune, and Bengaluru.

This physical location focus encourages real-world gatherings, a model Niantic has increasingly used to boost community engagement. For urban players, this may require travel planning.

Timed Research and event bonuses

A free Timed Research track offers rewards such as:

Lucky Egg

Rare Candy

Event-themed stickers

Branched encounters with Special Background Pikachu

The research must be completed by March 11, 2026, at 23:59 local time.

Additional bonuses include:

Lure Modules lasting three hours

2× Stardust on catches

Event stickers from PokéStops

For competitive players, the 2× Stardust bonus is arguably the most strategic advantage. Stardust remains one of the game’s most limited resources. Niantic has advised players to remain aware of their surroundings while participating.

With limited-time costumes, short spawn boosts, and city-based raids, Festival of Colors 2026 is positioned as one of India’s most community-driven Pokémon Go events this year.

