Slipknot’s Clown Unleashes Vernearth: A Dark New Era of Minecraft Worlds

Vernearth, a unique and imaginative universe conceived of by renowned artist M. Shawn "Clown" Crahan, is here! This project provides players the ability to engage in various types of gameplay, from survival exploration to fast-paced combat, while building a large-scale Minecraft world that is created using custom technology and originally built environments. The concept of Vernearth is designed to help players avoid burnout by releasing modes one at a time, to prevent overwhelming new players with too many choices at once.

Therefore, it is likely that Vernearth will become an enormous success with players of all skill levels who appreciate unique content, high stakes, and new ways of having fun!

Oblivion is the heartbeat of Crahan's digital realm

At the very heart of Vernearth lies Oblivion, a monstrous survival world pouring with rough, unforgiving landscapes and an eerie "clown" aesthetic that's straight from Slipknot's notoriously twisted visual style. You're going to be trudging your way through harsh, beautiful terrain, facing off against all sorts of custom factions, and exploring 3 major city hubs: Raziel, Seniomsed, and The City of Eternal. And it's in each of these areas that you'll find tiny pieces of the world's rich lore, so there's all the more reason to keep exploring.

The Weekly Battle Arena

Competitive players can get their game on over on the PVP and Event server, a dedicated space for tournaments and creator-focused events that change up every week. We're talking 4 arenas with completely unique layouts: The Circle Sphere, The Blood Square, The Blood Oval, and UnEden, and popular modes like Duels and Last Man Standing are all on the menu, earning you War currency, which you can then spend on all sorts of cosmetic items.

Plotworld: Where Creativity Runs Free

For the ones who don't need a constant adrenaline rush, Plotworld is a place to kick back and just focus on building and socializing. You can link up plots, get involved in our monthly contests, and show off your masterpieces in our permanent Hall of Fame. It's all about encouraging collaborative designs and giving our long-term builders the recognition they deserve in the process.

The Ultimate Challenge: One Life to Survive

Vernearth's most intense experience has got to be Challenge Mode, a seasonal world where you've only got one life to play with for 45 whole days. And just to keep things interesting, every season we introduce a completely new Slipknot-inspired setup.

Season 1—The Heretic Anthem was all about a blood-red world ruled by the Heretic Lord.

Season 2—The Dying Song dropped players into a world with a fading twilight and a Beacon of Life that you had to build if you wanted to survive.

Season 3 - Friend or Foe just kind of threw everything at you: randomized mobs, loot, and even basic building blocks.

But if you do manage to make it through a season, you'll get all sorts of cool rewards exclusive cosmetics, some pretty awesome titles, a spot in the Hall of Heroes, and a chunk of the prize pool.

Slipknot’s Visual Architect Has Developed A New Digital Project

Crahan has shaped the look of Slipknot for years. With Vernearth, he continues his passion for creativity by putting it into the gaming sphere. Instead of designing a singular map, he layers up (multiplayer) use of Minecraft. Vernearth provides a competitive environment, builds community, and allows users to discover stories, create, and survive under duress (pressure). The rollout is being phased, which indicates that Vernearth is going to continue to expand, giving users continual new content and continuing challenges.

