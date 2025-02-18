Tech Update Of The Day: AI in Cybersecurity and Biosecurity, HUNTERxHUNTER: NENxIMPACT, Rockstar Games

-> AI in Cybersecurity and Biosecurity
While AI will bring a transformation of both cyber and biological security, it poses huge risks because of its dual use. By being the pinnacle of the cyber attack training program, the machine breaches the neural interfaces, threatens privacy with implantable technology, and hence AI-driven threats will have stricter regulations on security and ethics. Governments and tech giants should be strict in any AI regulation to prevent cyberwars and biological threats from happening, else innovation will be stifled. The growth of AI should happen along with innovation within its own security for the safe harboring of digital and biological systems. AI ethics in the cybersecurity framework and international cooperation are key to keeping patients unexploited during risk mitigation in the digital age.
-> HUNTERxHUNTER: NENxIMPACT – First-Ever Fighting Game
Finally! HUNTERxHUNTER-NENxIMAPCT comes out worldwide on July 17, 2025, for PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Steam). Developed by Arc System Works (Guilty Gear, Dragon Ball FighterZ). 3v3 intense matches and hand-drawn graphics. 16 characters on launch, each with their own Nen powers.
Pre-order now! Standard, Limited Collector, or Deluxe. Early access and DLC included. Neferpitou is the first DLC character!
Get ready to fight and wishlist now!
For more info read here-> Hunter x Hunter: Nen Impact – Release Date, Gameplay, and Latest Updates
-> Rumor: Rockstar Games Exploring Creator - Made Games for GTA 6?
So according to the authorities in the sub, Rockstar has been talking to key creators of Fortnite UEFN and Roblox about user-generated games in GTA 6, and we still haven’t got confirmation from Rockstar.
Meanwhile, these creator platforms like Fortnite UEFN, Roblox, and Minecraft let players make their own games, so gaming is a bit less static. Fast forward to Fall 2025 and it gives us room to speculate that user generated content can keep GTA 6 Online alive for years to come – just like GTA 5 Online but in a different way.
🚨 Rumor only! But if true, this could change the face of GTA games.
For full insights -> Rockstar Games Reportedly Met with Roblox Creators for Creator-Made Games in GTA 6