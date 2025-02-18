Rockstar Games Reportedly Met with Roblox Creators for Creator-Made Games in GTA 6

In a recent reveal in one of the GTA 6 groups on subreddit a user has posted that “Rockstar Games reportedly had meetings with large Fortnite UEFN & Roblox creators to discuss creator-made games in GTA 6”. This is just a rumor, as there is no official confirmation from Rockstar Games on this front. Creator-made games like Fortnite Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) are gaining huge popularity, as they allow playerAs to create their own gaming experiences without using any technical coding or computer programming. Gams like Roblox and Minecraft also provide similar experiences and players find these games challenging and creative. Creator based games allow you to create games like battle arenas, race courses and platforming challenges, and you can also publish your creations for other players to enjoy. Some of the creator made games allow you to earn money, own and use assets and also edit your world. A popular battle royale game, Free Fire MAX also provides this unique experience to the players with the help of its feature called ‘Craftland Maps’, where the players can create their own maps, and also invite their friends to play.

Advertisment

Creator-made Games and GTA 6

GTA 6 hype is on an all-time high with the re-affirmation of the release window for the fall of 2025 by Take-Two Interactive. The game has been officially announced to launch on Xbox Series X/S and PS5 consoles. GTA 6 promises to take you back to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City, and the map for the game is being rumored to be two times the size of GTA 5 map. So, imagine what impact creator-made games would make on GTA 6 gameplay, if the rumor was true. The only question that needs to be answered here is why is Rockstar Games even looking for any creator-made games collaboration for a creative perfection like GTA 6? The answer lies in keeping GTA 6 Online alive for a much longer time than GTA 5 Online. GTA 5 Online has been there for a long time now, but some of the fans have expressed that they are now actually bored of exploring the same map for so many years, and despite the DLC content being launched for GTA 5 Online on a regular basis, the game has somewhere started to lose its original sheen. One of the reasons for it is obviously a higher level of anticipation for the upcoming entry in the series GTA 6, but along with that GTA 5 has now been played by the fans many times in a row. The challenge to finish the missions once you have played the entire game successfully gets lost, and that is where you need a twist in the game that challenges your creativity and skills.

Here is a post on 'X' by GTA 6 Intel:

Advertisment

BREAKING: Rockstar has reportedly met with top Roblox and Fortnite creators to discuss creator-made games in GTA 6. pic.twitter.com/s5RpOGTY5b — GTA 6 Intel (@GTA6Intel) February 17, 2025

Will GTA 6 Creators Get Paid by Rockstar Games?

Advertisment

Rockstar’s discussion leaks with Fortnite and Roblox creators suggest a potential revenue model for GTA 6 creators, and the process would be similar to the user-generated content monetization on other platforms. Rockstar acquired FiveM in 2023, and this refers to a strategic move towards supporting and possibly monetizing role-playing within GTA 6. GTA 6 has undoubtedly a huge production cost, and this serves as an incentive for Rockstar Games to implement monetization strategies for user-generated content, potentially allowing creators to earn from their contributions. This attempt by Rockstar Games will give GTA 6 an opportunity to follow the suite of popular games like Fortnite and Roblox, where the creators are paid on the basis of popularity or the sales of their custom experiences.

Are the Fans Looking Forward to Creator-Made Games in GTA 6?

The answer is yes, as the fans believe that GTA 6 might be the last entry in the GTA series of games. They also have an opinion that GTA 6 will come with enhanced visuals and graphics, and the only task that is now left for Rockstar Games is to keep it fresh and alive for a long time. This would involve a likely focus on expanding content, refining mechanics, and optimizing performance for newer hardware. GTA 6 according to them is an ecosystem being built by Rockstar Games, and creator-made content in GTA 6 would work on providing more power to the players to create good, in-depth content on their own.

Advertisment

These are just rumors, and Rockstar Games has not provided any official information on any kind of collaboration for introducing creator-made games in GTA 6. Though, this could be an excellent way to keep the players engaged with GTA 6 for a long time in order to keep the revenue stream running.

Also Read:

GTA 6 Release Date Re-Confirmation Pushes Take-Two’s Market Cap to a New High, Surpasses EA

Advertisment

How Many Trailers Will GTA 6 Get and When-Interesting Insights by GTA 6 Fans

PPSSPP Games Download on Android and PC-Play GTA Editions and God of War for Free

GTA 5 PPSSPP Download- Play the Game on Android

Advertisment