Tech Update of the Day: Lenovo’s AI Playground, Epic Games Store Freebies, VITIB's Tech Hub, BGMI Players Co-Create RONDO Anthem

-> Lenovo Brings AI-Powered Creativity to Lollapalooza India 2025
Lenovo is creating an interactive experience at Lollapalooza India 2025 with a fusion of AI, music, and digital art for the Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition. Powered by Intel, this AI laptop is made to boost creativity through certain Smart Modes, Care and Share features, and the 47+ TOPS NPU for faster processing speeds. At the heart of Lenovo's show is an LED cube conceptualized by Johnny Ganta, where festival-goers can create real-time AI-generated art. Winning designs will get a Yoga Slim 7i Aura. Exclusive tech merchandise, influencer collaborations, and live social media coverage make this a must-visit.
-> Epic Games Store’s Latest Freebies: Mortal Shell & More!
The Epic Games Store is giving away Mortal Shell for free from March 13 to March 20, together with some exclusive DLC for World of Warships that comes with in-game bonuses. Before that, you can still grab Them's Fightin' Herds for free up until March 13. Don't let yourself miss out on this opportunity now! Read the article for more info.
-> VITIB Showcases Côte d'Ivoire’s Tech Hub in India
VITIB, a technological park that is paramount to Côte d'Ivoire, is launching a roadshow in India to showcase its importance as an emerging innovation hub in West Africa. The VITIB project has routed $20 million in funding from EXIMBANK in India for nurturing innovation based on technology and biotech. This endeavor strengthens the Indo-African collaboration by positioning VITIB as a major role player within Africa's digital transformation strategy.
-> KRAFTON India Invites BGMI Players to Co-Create the RONDO Anthem
Bengaluru, March 7, 2025: KRAFTON India is asking the BGMI community to help create the RONDO Anthem, a special song for the launch of the highly-awaited RONDO map. Players can comment on Instagram and fill out an in-game mail survey with their favorite words that describes their excitement. Selected words will be turned into lyrics and the anthem will be a true representation of the community’s love.
The RONDO Anthem teaser will drop on March 13 and the full track will release on March 18 along with the RONDO visuals. As part of BGMI’s 3.7 update, the anthem will be the new lobby music. KRAFTON India is also launching “Aao Kabhi RONDO Mein” from March 7–16, where players can explore the new map.