Tech Update Of The Day: Indie Game Utsav 2025 Hits Mumbai Comic Con

PCQ Bureau
Indie Game Utsav 2025: India’s Biggest PC & Console Game Fest Powers Up at Mumbai Comic Con!

IGU_KeyArt

Mumbai, March 21, 2025 – Mumbai Comic Con 2025 is set to host Indie Game Utsav, the country’s largest festival dedicated to independent PC and console games. Taking place on April 12-13, 2025, at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, the event will feature over 40 made-in-India indie games, backed by Xbox, Xsolla, Specter, and Nodwin Gaming.

Founded by Avichal Singh, the visionary behind Raji: An Ancient Epic, Indie Game Utsav aims to connect Indian developers with global publishers like Krafton, Garena, Epic Games, and Neon Doctrine. Developers can also participate in exclusive industry events, including Rawfury X Indie Game Utsav and Epic Games for Indies.

This festival marks a pivotal moment for India's gaming industry, fostering innovation and global recognition

 

  • Mar 21, 2025 15:49 IST

    BoAt Drops Nirvana Crystl TWS: 100-Hour Battery, 32dB ANC & Futuristic Style!

    boAtvNiravana Crystl

    Get ready to level up your audio game! boAt’s Nirvana Crystl is here with a jaw-dropping 100-hour battery, 32dB Active Noise Cancellation, Spatial Audio, and BEAST Mode with ultra-low 60ms latency. Built for pros, gamers, and audiophiles, it packs a sleek transparent case, 4 mics with ENx tech, Adaptive EQ by Mimi, and seamless multipoint pairing.

     

    -> Priced at just ₹2,499, grab yours now in Blazing Red, Quantum Black, or Yellow Pop—available on boAt's website, Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, and select stores. Don’t miss the audio revolution!



  • Mar 21, 2025 15:38 IST

    Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 3 – Shattered Veil Zombies Map Unveiled!

    A cross play Feature Console Gamers Have Long Requested

    Season 3 of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is bringing a game-changing update, headlined by the Shattered Veil Zombies map, dropping on April 3, 2025.

    Treyarch’s teaser hints at a mansion-based battlefield tied to Dark Aether lore, with new Perk-a-Colas, the Frost Blast Field Upgrade, and the Shatter Blast Ammo Mod. Elite enemies like Amalgams and Abominations are set to shake things up, while rumors swirl about the return of the Wunderwaffe DG-2.

    Brace yourself—Season 3 is gearing up to be one of Black Ops 6’s most intense updates yet!



  • Mar 21, 2025 14:58 IST

    Epic Games Store Brings Free Mobile Games—No Catch!

    Free Games, Now in Your Pocket
    Epic Games Store’s popular free weekly games are now available on mobile! Play Star Wars: KOTOR I & II, Super Meat Boy Forever, and Eastern Exorcist without spending a rupee. Claim and keep them forever—just like on PC. Don’t miss out; the offer is live!

    👉 Read more.



  • Mar 21, 2025 13:45 IST

    Google Expands Gemini AI with Canvas and Audio Overview

    Google introduces Canvas and Audio Overview to its Gemini AI platform, enhancing productivity and content accessibility. Canvas offers AI-powered editing and coding assistance, while Audio Overview transforms text into podcast-style summaries. Available globally for Gemini users, these tools redefine content creation.


    👉 Read more.



