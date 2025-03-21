Tech Update Of The Day: Indie Game Utsav 2025 Hits Mumbai Comic Con

Indie Game Utsav 2025: India’s Biggest PC & Console Game Fest Powers Up at Mumbai Comic Con!
Mumbai, March 21, 2025 – Mumbai Comic Con 2025 is set to host Indie Game Utsav, the country’s largest festival dedicated to independent PC and console games. Taking place on April 12-13, 2025, at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, the event will feature over 40 made-in-India indie games, backed by Xbox, Xsolla, Specter, and Nodwin Gaming.
Founded by Avichal Singh, the visionary behind Raji: An Ancient Epic, Indie Game Utsav aims to connect Indian developers with global publishers like Krafton, Garena, Epic Games, and Neon Doctrine. Developers can also participate in exclusive industry events, including Rawfury X Indie Game Utsav and Epic Games for Indies.
This festival marks a pivotal moment for India's gaming industry, fostering innovation and global recognition
-
Mar 21, 2025 15:49 IST
BoAt Drops Nirvana Crystl TWS: 100-Hour Battery, 32dB ANC & Futuristic Style!
Get ready to level up your audio game! boAt’s Nirvana Crystl is here with a jaw-dropping 100-hour battery, 32dB Active Noise Cancellation, Spatial Audio, and BEAST Mode with ultra-low 60ms latency. Built for pros, gamers, and audiophiles, it packs a sleek transparent case, 4 mics with ENx tech, Adaptive EQ by Mimi, and seamless multipoint pairing.
-> Priced at just ₹2,499, grab yours now in Blazing Red, Quantum Black, or Yellow Pop—available on boAt's website, Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, and select stores. Don’t miss the audio revolution!
-
Mar 21, 2025 15:38 IST
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 3 – Shattered Veil Zombies Map Unveiled!
-
Mar 21, 2025 14:58 IST
Epic Games Store Brings Free Mobile Games—No Catch!
Epic Games Store’s popular free weekly games are now available on mobile! Play Star Wars: KOTOR I & II, Super Meat Boy Forever, and Eastern Exorcist without spending a rupee. Claim and keep them forever—just like on PC. Don’t miss out; the offer is live!
👉 Read more.
-
Mar 21, 2025 13:45 IST
Google Expands Gemini AI with Canvas and Audio Overview
Google introduces Canvas and Audio Overview to its Gemini AI platform, enhancing productivity and content accessibility. Canvas offers AI-powered editing and coding assistance, while Audio Overview transforms text into podcast-style summaries. Available globally for Gemini users, these tools redefine content creation.
👉 Read more.