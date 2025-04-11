Tech Update of the Day: Indian Indies Hit Steam’s Global Spotlight, Vivo V50e Launch

-> Indian Indie Games Score Big with Global Steam Frontpage Debut
In a first for Indian gaming, over 110 made-in-India PC titles are featured in the Comic Con X Indie Game Utsav Steam Sale, running from April 10–20. Discounts go up to 80%, and from April 18–20, the event gets top billing on Steam’s global frontpage. The sale coincides with Indie Game Utsav’s physical debut at Mumbai Comic Con 2025, showcasing 40+ homegrown indie titles. Backed by major names like Intel and Xbox, this marks a pivotal step in global exposure for Indian developers
👉 For More Infor Click Here.
-> Vivo V50e Launches in India with 50MP Selfie Cam and 90W Fast Charging
Vivo’s latest mid-range smartphone, the V50e, has officially landed in India, priced at Rs 28,999 for 128GB and Rs 30,999 for 256GB. Designed for selfie lovers, it features a 50MP front camera, 6.77-inch curved AMOLED display, and 5600mAh battery with 90W fast charging. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 and Android 15, it also boasts IP68/IP69 ratings and comes in Sapphire Blue and Pearl White. Pre-orders are open now, with sales starting April 17 across Amazon, Flipkart, Vivo’s site, and offline stores—plus launch offers like discounts and no-cost EMIs.
Check out the new vivo V50e. Luxury never looked better and now you can own it with exclusive offers.— vivo India (@Vivo_India)
Prebook Now https://t.co/iiBfuyz1EB#vivoV50e #PortraitSoPro pic.twitter.com/cPFlx37DLA
-
Apr 11, 2025 13:44 IST
Epic Games Store Drops $150 Worth of Free Games and Loot This Week
From April 10–17, Epic Games Store is giving away $150 in free content. Mobile players get Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead and a D&D loot pack in Idle Champions. PC gamers score River City Girls, Arcadegeddon, 5,000 Arcoins, and the same D&D bundle. Highlights include five D&D heroes, exclusive skins, and a zombie bridge-building challenge with physics chaos. No catches—just log in, download, and enjoy. Don’t miss out, because these freebies vanish after April 17.
-
Apr 11, 2025 12:15 IST
COLORFUL Unveils First AMD X870 Motherboard for Ryzen 9000 Series
COLORFUL Technology has launched its debut AMD X870 motherboard, the CVN X870 ARK FROZEN, designed for the latest Ryzen 9000 Series CPUs. Inspired by aircraft carriers, the board features frost gray heatsinks, titanium-gray PCB, and bold orange accents, combining aesthetics with high performance.
Built to handle the top-tier Ryzen 9 9950X3D, it packs a 14+2+1 power phase layout, esports-ready 5G + Wi-Fi 7 networking, and supports up to 192GB of ultra-fast DDR5 memory. The new BIOS also introduces an X3D Game Mode aimed at competitive gamers.
A notable addition is the CVN Pullout Switch — a latch system that simplifies GPU removal without damaging the PCB.
For availability and pricing, users are advised to contact their local COLORFUL representatives.