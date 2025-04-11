Epic Games Store Drops $150 in Freebies This Week: Zombies, Dungeons, and Beatdowns

Zombies, D&D characters, pixelated baddies, and no cost. What’s not to love? The Epic Games Store is back with its weekly drop and it’s not holding back this week. Whether you’re escaping walkers, building bridges, or beating baddies in pixelated city streets there’s free content to redeem that adds up to $150 over the week of April 10 to April 17.

Epic Games Store Freebies This Week

So what’s the catch? There isn’t one, log in download, and play.

Bridge Constructor Meets The Walking Dead — Free on Mobile

There’s no more random crossover than this.

→ Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead is free on Android worldwide and the EU and indefinitely on iOS through the Epic Games Store app where you must build giant physics-defying structures using your engineer skills under neon zombies.

You’re not just building bridges, you’re building traps for death. You’ll be navigating through iconic zombies like Daryl Dixon and Michonne with your deadly engineers while watching the undead walk into your trap now and turn into science experiments in physics class. With limited tools and no sacrifices to the undead under mechanical constraints, brain cells are as helpful as brawn.

Download it. Build it. Break the undead.

Loot Drop Alert: $100 D&D Pack Free in Idle Champions

Roll for free loot.

This week, if you log in to Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms via the Epic Games Store mobile app you’ll get the Astarion’s Champions of Renown Pack — an all-star Dungeons & Dragons lineup with a ton of in-game loot.

Here’s the deal:

Five free champions: Artemis, Karlach, Kalix, Astarion, and The Dark Urge

32 platinum chests per hero

Exclusive tuxedo skin for Kalix

Familiar alert: Rumble the Angry Flumph joins the team

Bonus: Two two-week-long potions for extra loot and gold

No roll is needed. Just log in.

PC Gamers Get River City Girls, Arcadegeddon, and More

For PC gamers, Epic Store is offering River City Girls -- a pixel-punching brawler that flips a comic book narrative. Your boyfriends are kidnapped, and it’s up to Kyoko and Misako to collect every hunk of man across town which is this week’s big one. The game has manga cut scenes, co-op action, and a killer synth-pop soundtrack that matches the retro gameplay perfectly. In addition to River City Girls, other free items this week include:

• Arcadegeddon - a fast-paced co-op shooter with colorful chaos and fun

• 5,000 Arcoins - in-game currency worth 20 dollars

• An Idle Champions bouns pack - same D&D loot, desktop edition

Epic’s Free Game Flex: Big Value, Zero Spend

Epic’s push into multi-platforms has been getting more and more aggressive. Between mobile experiences, bringing PC nostalgia back, and appreciation of franchises, the Epic store is giving players the best value for their games.

Highlights for this week

• Mobile (Android Ios EU): Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead + Idle Champions Bonus Pack

• PC: River City Girls, Arcadegeddon, Idle Champions pack, 5,000 Arcoins

• Cost: $150

• Price: Zero

→ Make sure you grab it before April 17 because free never lasts forever.

