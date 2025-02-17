Tech Upadte Of The Day: Linux Kernel 6.14-rc3 Released,TMNT Joins Call of Duty, Android 16 Beta 2

-> Linux Kernel 6.14-rc3 Released: Key Updates
Linus mentioned that 6.14-rc3 has some very big patches and features, including Paolo Bonzini’s KVM binaries, handling vector registers, vCPU race conditions, and AMD SNP fixes.
FauxBus is a mini-framework for device driver developers to work on, supporting C and Rust bindings. That touched 30 files, added 420 lines, and deleted 427 lines.
Give it a run and try to get it stable and fast on as many platforms as possible.
-> TMNT Joins Call of Duty: Epic Crossover Incoming!
- A first: Activision is combining TMNT with Call of Duty. Playable characters will be Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael, each with their own weapon and event challenges and rewards.
- The scoop: A TMNT-themed event battle pass and unlockable cosmetics, possibly new characters?
- One question still remains: how will melee combat work and katana strikes and Escrima strikes?
With TMNT so popular and COD having experience with pop culture crossovers, it’s going to be totally tubular. No word on when it’s coming out, but teasers are being teased. Cowabunga, dudes! for more info read here-> TMNT Joins Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 & Warzone – Play as the Ninja Turtles!
-> Android 16 Beta 2 Rolls Out
Android 16 will be released perhaps in May or June, with platform stability due by March 2025. Atleast it's expected! The Android 16 beta 2 also includes new privacy enhancements. In the second quarter of 2025, the firm expects releasing the stable version of Android 16 to Google Pixel smartphones that qualify. The most expected new feature is the hybrid auto-exposure system. You would want to know what it means. It blends automatic and manual control to assist camera enthusiasts in taking improved photographs.For more info read here-> Android 16 Beta 2 Rolls Out: What’s New