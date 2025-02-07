Tech Updates: Apple M5 Chip, Vivo V50, CoD Terminator Event & AI Learning

-> Apple M5 Chip Production
The upcoming iPads, MacBook launches, and even the next Vision Pro model will be driven by the new M5 chip. Apple has collaborated with TSMC to manufacture the M5 chip on its new 3nm technology. The standard M5 chip has already begun production by TSMC.
Apple is contracting this work out to various semiconductor testing and assembly companies like ASE in Taiwan, Amkor in the US, and JCET in China. These firms are responsible for getting the chips ready for assembly into Apple devices.
-> Vivo V50: India’s first phone to come with 3D-Star Technology
Vivo V50 has been in the news from somewhile now. The smartphone is expected to launch in March. It is making headlines as this will be India’s first phone to come with 3D-Star Technology. Yes, you read that right! Some believe it is a good marketing strategy! The Vivo V50 is a great choice for those who love photography. The phone may come with high-resolution front and rear cameras featuring ZEISS optics. It will have a dedicated portrait mode for stunning photos. If battery life is a priority for users, then its 6,000mAh battery with 90W fast charging ensures long hours of use with quick recharging. The slim design, curved display, and unique color options make it a stylish device. It is also highly durable, thanks to its IP68/IP69 rating for water and dust resistance, along with Schott Diamond Shield Glass for extra protection. Click to know more about the Vivo V50.
-> The Terminator Event in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 & Warzone
Black Ops 6 and Warzone will host The Terminator with sci-fi skins, a double XP weekend, and other limited-time rewards until February 20, 2025. Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone will generate Skulls on kills that you can redeem for 13 free rewards and 14 premium rewards, including the Judgment PP-919 SMG Blueprint and the War Machine Scorestreak. You can also earn more Skulls by killing zombies, killing enemies, or looting caches. So increase the pace for your level up and enjoy Date XP Weekend during February 6-10. Jump into the game now while it's there! For more info read here -> CoD Black Ops 6 & Warzone: Unlock Free Terminator Rewards.
-> Great Learning Introduces AI Mentor & AI Teacher to Revolutionize Learning
Bengaluru, February 7, 2025— Great Learning has launched 2 revolutionary AI tools, AI Mentor and AI Teacher, to make personalized learning more accessible and affordable. Under the Glaide brand, this will be priced starting from ₹1,500 at Great Learning Academy.
AI Mentor: 24/7 doubt clearing, real-time coding assistance, and AI-driven mock interviews to prepare the learners for jobs.
AI Teacher: Personalized lessons, knowledge gap analysis, and real-time feedback to ensure better learning outcomes.
With over 400,000 coding hints and 130,000 doubts cleared so far, Great Learning is exploring many more such paths enabled by AI-sustained learning to create a scaled education industry.