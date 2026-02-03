Vivo V70 Series listed on Flipkart with Snapdragon and Zeiss Optics

The Vivo V70 series India launch has been officially teased on Flipkart, confirming Zeiss cameras and Snapdragon processors. It now has an active microsite on Flipkart that unveils some of the most important specifications and it is the first instance where Vivo has released an Elite model in its camera-centric mid-range V-series. The Vivo V70 launch date in India is tipped for mid-February 2026, with sales expected to begin between February 16 and 19.

The official Flipkart teaser confirms that both devices will be running on Qualcomm Snapdragon processors and equipped with Zeiss-branded optics, which, again, is the practice of Vivo advertising its products as photography-focused under the V-series. The Vivo V70 Flipkart teaser confirms Snapdragon processors, Zeiss optics and Android 16-based Funtouch OS. The two phones will both have the Android 16 based OriginOS 6 (Funtouch OS in India) as default.

Vivo V70 Elite: Chipset specifications officially revealed

The Vivo V70 Elite is the first Elite-branded model in Vivo’s V-series and is positioned as the most powerful V-series phone yet. Vivo has ensured that each model will come with different processor options. The Vivo V70 Snapdragon processor lineup includes Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 for the base model and Snapdragon 8's Gen 3 for the Elite version. A major change, however, is the V70 Elite that has been equipped with the Snapdragon 8's Gen 3 processor, the highest flagship tier to date: thus, it is the most powerful V-series smartphone ever to be manufactured by Vivo.

The Vivo V70 AMOLED display measures 6.59 inches with 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and up to 5,000 nits peak brightness. The two devices will add the respective chipsets to LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage, which will be a significant upgrade over the LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage used in the V60 predecessor. This new generation will be significantly faster in loading apps, multitasking, and generally become more responsive as a system.

Vivo V70 Zeiss camera: Zeiss tuned triple camera system

The Vivo V70 Zeiss camera system is co-engineered with Zeiss to deliver professional-grade portrait and low-light photography. The foundation of V70 series and the reason is that photography is central to this series, whereby Vivo affirms that both models are co-engineered with Zeiss. Formal teasers reflect the triple rear camera with a square-form module with two large circular camera rings, more sensors, Aura Light, and the Zeiss logo.

The Vivo V70 Elite camera setup features a 50MP main sensor, 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. The front camera has a 50MP sensor that has the autofocus feature. Vivo has positioned V70 series as having professional portrait image capture with augmented computational photography capabilities through AI.

Display, battery, and pricing

The Vivo V70 specifications include a 1.5K AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, 6,500mAh battery and 90W fast charging. The two smartphones will have 6.59-inch AMOLED screens with 1.5K resolution (1080 x 2392 pixels), 120Hz refresh rates, 5000 nits peak brightness and ultrasonic in display fingerprint sensors. The display has the HDR10+ content and has got wet touch technology that gives it a better response.

Battery specification shows that both models have a large 6,500mAh silicon carbon battery with 90W of wired fast charging. Durability features are full IP68 and IP69 ratings against dust and water vapour and submersion up to 1.5 meters/30 minutes and high-pressure water jets.

The Vivo V70 price in India is expected to start around Rs 40,000, while the Vivo V70 Elite may be priced closer to Rs 45,000. It comes in Passion Red, Lemon Yellow, Sand Beige, and Black colors. Its devices will be made available during the mid-February launch and through Flipkart, which is the official Vivo e-store, and the various offline retail partners.



