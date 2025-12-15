Vivo S50 & Vivo V70, Vivo S50 Pro Mini & Vivo X300 FE: Are these Vivo phones the same?

Are Vivo S50 & Vivo V70 the same phones but with different names? Are Vivo S50 Pro Mini & Vivo X300 FE the same phones too, yet have different names? Are you confused too? Well, Vivo S50 will be repositioned as the Vivo V70 across the world, and the Vivo S50 Pro Mini will be sold as the Vivo X300 FE, which will appeal to the mid-premium segment. It is broadly expected that the lineup will be released on December 15 in China with a consistent flow of Weibo hints displaying an updated design, improved camera, and performance hardware. Simply stated, these are phones that are placed between being a flagship and actually being ultra-premium.

Advertisment

Vivo V70: Big screen, big ambitions

Vivo S50 will come globally as Vivo V70 and the paper specification makes it seem like a highly complete all-rounder. The phone is likely to have a nice large screen of 6.59-inch OLED with 1.5K sharp resolution and smooth animations of 120Hz of the display that provides the user with sharp visuals and smooth and fluid animation during gaming, scrolling, and social media. It has been found with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage, which is very similar to the performance of a flagship in terms of supporting multiple tasks and high-FPS games.

The V70 really attempts to make its mark in the segment in the camera package. The front will have a 50MP selfie camera, and the back will have a triple-camera configuration that also features a 50MP Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto lens - something that is still quite uncommon in mid-premium phones. That is more clean zoom shots, greater portrait compression, and more flexibility in traveling, events, and content creation. Vivo will also be including 90W fast charging and the phone will come in four clean colours which are black, white, blue, and purple which will complete the phone to make it a very balanced, spec-heavy mid-premium flagship.

Vivo X300 FE: A “mini” that’s anything but

The Vivo S50 Pro Mini is the actual curved ball which will roll out as Vivo X300 FE all over the world. This device is constructed in the form of a compact flagship, as opposed to a watered down version despite the Mini tag. It is also rumored to have a 6.31-inch flat AMOLED display that is easier to use with one hand and provides a premium feel at the same time. Internally, Vivo will be moving the max with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, UFS 4.1 storage, and the future Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset - the same flagship that will be used in the leading phones in 2026.

Advertisment

The camera hardware is equally ambitious; a VCS light-sensitive primary sensor, a Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto, an ultrawide camera, and a 50MP anti-distortion selfie shooter. To users, that means improved low-light shots, sharper zoom, and a more natural appearance of selfies. The battery tale is even sterner: a huge 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired and 40W wireless charging, which is comparable or even over surpasses the numbers of many full-fat flagships. A ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, IP68, IP69, and x-axis linear motor make it one of the most packed Android phones in recent history.

Vivo V70 and Vivo X300 FE: What’s new?

The Vivo V70 and Vivo X300 FE both are more oriented towards the users who would prefer to use the features of the flagship but are not ready to pay the prices of ultra-premium smartphones. The V70 is the large balanced one - big high-refresh OLED display, powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 performance, periscope zoom, and rapid charging in a recognisable mid-premium-priced housing. The X300 FE, in its turn, is positioned as a mini-powerhouse, sacrificing the screen size to the newest silicon, huge battery and charging and longevity. The combination of which presents buyers in the large-premium segment with a decision between an oversized, do-it-all all-rounder and one that is smaller, more extreme spec-monster - and that is precisely why this December 15 launch would be of interest to smartphone buyers around the world.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.