Vivo V60e 5G vs Vivo V50e 5G: Clear the confusion!

As the Vivo V60e 5G is technically announced to launch in India, people are wondering how it will compare with the old one, the Vivo V50e 5G. V series is characterised by high-end features at affordable costs, and this generation promises eye-catching improvements in camera and battery life and design. Upgrading your smartphone sometimes feels like picking a new topping on a pizza: they both are tasty, but you get the chilling sensation that you are missing out. Here are two entries into the Vivo V60e 5G vs Vivo V50e 5G battle, with the new Vivo phones of the midrange ready to beat each other in specifications, looks, and selfies. We have a direct, in-depth comparison here to help you determine whether the V60e 5G is the upgrade to wait. Read further to know about Vivo V60e 5G vs Vivo V50e 5G.

Vivo V60e 5G vs Vivo V50e 5G: Comparison

Here is an in-depth comparison to help you know whether the V60e 5G is better than the Vivo V50e 5G.

Design and display

The new V60e and the V50e have updated, sleek designs with curved, rounded rear patterns, but the V60e has a more streamlined appearance based on the flagship V60. The V60e has a glossy pill-shaped camera module, and the V50e has a more traditional rounded module. The two phones have an IP68 and IP69 dust and water protection that is considered one of the strongest in their category.

Both also have a 6.77-inch OLED/AMOLED display with a silky-smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The V60e however also receives a significant boost to peak brightness, up to 1800 nits, compared to 1300 nits on the V50e. This translates to increased bright sunlight visibility and improved HDR images on the V60e 5G.

Performance and battery

When you compare the Vivo V60e 5G vs Vivo V50e 5G, the Vivo V60e 5G uses an even more proven MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, combined with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage. This is the same as with the setup of the V50e, which also uses the Dimensity 7300, indicating that the emphasis is on powerful, efficient mid-range performance.

The battery goes with one of the largest upgrades. The V60e is powered by an enormous 6,500mAh battery (an increase over the already impressive 5,600mAh in the V50e) with 90W fast charging. This is a victory to the new model because its users can have all-day power with less concern regarding the charging speed.

Camera and imaging

It is in photography where the V60e 5G makes a new ground. It features a 200Mp primary camera with PDAF and OIS to capture clear and steady images, and an 8Mp ultrawide. In comparison, V50e 5G has a main camera with 50 MP and an ultrawide camera with 8 MP. With a 50MP selfie camera, both phones are equipped, although improvements in AI and new imaging software on the V60e should provide even higher quality portrait and night shots.

Additional features such as Aura light ring LED flash and modes that are driven by artificial intelligence place additional emphasis on creative photography. When compared between Vivo V60e 5G vs Vivo V50e 5G, V60e will also be attractive to content creators and mobile photography lovers who want flagship-like camera capabilities at the middle-range.

Software and longevity

The V60e 5G will be released with Funtouch OS built on Android 15 and promise three major updates to the Android platform and 5 years of security patches- very well suited to the long term. V50e began with an older version of Android and, although also updated regularly, might not offer the same longevity of support as the V60e.

Price and value: Vivo V60e 5G vs Vivo V50e 5G

The Vivo V60e 5G will be priced at Rs 28,749 with 8GB + 128GB memory, which is a bit higher than Vivo V50e 5G, which launched at Rs26,999 with 8GB + 128GB.

This increase in price is due to the drastic improvements in the V60e 5G, which include a 200MP main camera (up to 50MP), a much larger 6500mAh battery (compared to 5600mAh), and a brighter OLED display with a peak of 1800 nits (compared to 1300 nits on V50e).

Although these two phones have identical processors (Dimensity 7300), RAM and 90W fast charging, the superior hardware, and the extended software lifespan of the V60e are expected to target customers who prioritise the best value-to-money in the midrange.

Choosing to pay a bit more and go with the Vivo V60e 5G will also require major improvements in camera technology, battery capacity, and display resolution, a trade-off that makes sense moving forward to futurise the phone and offer more features in one package.

Vivo V60e 5G vs Vivo V50e 5G: Pick the best one!

The Vivo V60e 5G is a significant improvement over V50e 5G should you place camera performance, battery life, or sunlight display readability as a higher priority. The distinction in design, processing, and software support are largely evolutionary, but the generational jump in imaging and battery technologies makes the V60e a future-proof mid-range option among Indian users who value both performance and value. So obviously if you have to choose between the Vivo V60e 5G vs Vivo V50e 5G, You must go for the latest edition, that is the Vivo V60e 5G.



