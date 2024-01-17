OnePlus and Qualcomm Collaborate to Feature OnePlus 12 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset

OnePlus announced its collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to develop several cutting-edge features for the OnePlus 12, the company's future flagship smartphone for the next generation. By optimizing the capabilities of Qualcomm Technologies' highest-end mobile CPUs, these innovations are poised to provide an improved user experience and elevate the standard for flagship performance on smartphones.

In addition to providing the OnePlus 12 with the most recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, the partnership between OnePlus and Qualcomm Technologies also offers customized optimizations for OnePlus' CPU-Vitalization, an updated Qualcomm(R) Game Quick Touch 2.0, and improved AI performance, bringing true intelligence, premium-tier performance, and an unbelievably smooth experience to the new flagship phone.

Kinder Liu, President and COO of OnePlus, stated, "We are excited to continue using the newest Qualcomm Technologies chipset on our new flagship OnePlus 12."

"We are equally honored to expand our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies to explore the full potential of this chipset and achieve greater synergies that unlock a second-to-none mobile experience for our users," he further said.

OnePlus 12 is the First Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 device

Additionally, the OnePlus 12 is the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 device to be certified as Snapdragon Spaces Ready. This allows developers to bring their XR ideas to life and explore the full potential of head-mounted AR. Thanks to the revival of the processor, OnePlus uses system-level arithmetic timing technology and deconstructs the chip micro-architecture to unlock the full potential of Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and deliver unparalleled performance with extended battery life.

Working with Qualcomm Technologies on L3/MPAM solutions and optimizing the EAS (Energy Aware Scheduling) algorithm allowed OnePlus to significantly improve CPU utilization and extend the battery life of the OnePlus 12 by up to 30 minutes.

Faster Gaming Experience

OnePlus works closely with Qualcomm Technologies to deliver millisecond performance, improving touch latency by 32% thanks to Qualcomm Game Quick Touch 2.0, a feature of Snapdragon Elite Gaming. It also improved touch speed stability by reducing random frame rates and touch drops in demanding gaming situations, making the OnePlus 12 game the fastest and smoothest yet.

Collaboration for improved AI performance is also working with Qualcomm Technologies to create a lightweight edge-to-edge solution for large AI models. The goal is to gradually enable the functionality of extensive models in peripherals.

Camera improvements

With a 4th generation Hasselblad mobile camera, a new 64MP 3x periscope lens, and unlimited Flowy Emerald, the OnePlus 12 is ready to deliver an incredible experience in every way.