A fresh spin on things you use every day with your iPhone thanks to Indian design know-how.

A modular MagSafe system for iPhone add-ons has now landed courtesy of Indian lifestyle brand DailyObjects. Stack pulls together top-notch engineering and super-slim design, all built with Apple's MagSafe in mind, because DailyObjects figured their customers should be able to hook up, keep tidy, and carry all their iPhone stuff with the help of a well-thought-out modular system that looks gorgeous too.

This Stack launch is a big statement from DailyObjects about just how much they think they can shake up iPhone must-haves, and that's no surprise coming from a brand that's all about making top-notch cases and accessories that help you stay productive on the go. With Stack, DailyObjects is certainly stepping out of its comfort zone & taking a stab at that higher-end product space & building an all-singing MagSafe ecosystem that turns the whole experience of using iPhone accessories in your daily life on its head.

Unboxing the DailyObjects Stack experience

Right from the moment you rip open the box, Stack's has a story to tell, one that's rooted in all sorts of thoughtful little details. And that's precisely what you get from the packaging: a sturdy, eco-friendly matte cardboard box with some really clean typography and the DailyObjects branding embossed on there.

Inside that box, each little module of the Stack system gets its own little compartment, all neatly arranged to make the whole unboxing experience feel super premium and very, very well thought out.

Inside the box you'll usually find:

The StackBase—that's the MagSafe foundation that helps keep all the other Stack accessories connected and in line

Stack Flex Stand —which is basically a collapsible metal stand that lets you pop your phone up hands-free for content creation and viewing with no fuss, no muss

Stack Wallet Stand —that's your standard slim MagSafe wallet, which just happens to snap nicely onto any MagSafe-enabled iPhone and also happens to double up as a teeny stand

USB-C charging cable and a user guide, which happens to be printed on recycled paper

The Stack Phone Case- Sleek, sturdy, and effortlessly eye-catching

The moment those pieces all start slotting together the way they're meant to, the whole system just feels so well thought out and purposeful. The way the soft metal bits feel, the balanced weight of the whole thing, and that lovely satisfying snap when the magnets lock in place all just go to show the same level of design precision you'd expect from your Apple device—that's the level of quality on display here.

The design-driven vision of an Indian brand

When Pankaj Garg, DailyObjects co-founder and CEO, talks about how the Stack system came to be, it's all about bringing a bit of modular simplicity to everyday tech.

“We're saying accessories should adapt to you, not the other way around,” Garg says that's the core of the idea behind Stack. DailyObjects wants to deliver a system that's all about utility, sustainability, and just plain looking good in one go.

Each individual module in the Stack system is designed to do a few different jobs; it's all about giving users the flexibility to build their setup however they see fit, whether that means a super minimalist desk setup or a compact travel kit, whatever.

Built for Apple MagSafe, styled for India

Stack fits seamlessly with MagSafe, hooking up for a super secure connection that's as easy as snapping your fingers to pull off. Stylish, modern design, with a soft metal finish that's just so compact, and the whole thing is done in a neutral color palette that's dead on in line with Apple's style but still screams Indian. You can't help but notice, though, that the team at DailyObjects has been careful to add in a little extra something to make it clear this is a homegrown product.

The packaging for Stack is made from eco-friendly materials because DailyObjects is all about making every single bit of design deliberate. The whole shebang has been designed from the ground up to be not only good to go but also recycled, reused, or (if your creative juices start flowing) repurposed.

A MagSafe future for Indian tech design

DailyObjects has clearly been building towards this moment with Stack, a confident step towards creating a whole ecosystem, not just a bunch of one-off accessories. They've put together a solid foundation of modularity (magnets, of course), of sustainability, and (let's not forget) of great design, and with that they're setting the stage for the next big thing in smartphone usability.

For iPhone users seeking modular MagSafe accessories that look as refined as they function, DailyObjects Stack delivers a seamless experience that quite literally clicks into place.

