Realme GT 8 Launch: Flagship phone with features you can’t ignore!

Realme has introduced Realme GT 8 with numerous exciting features that are sure to make it a competitor in the flagship smartphone category. This phone is powered with a strong hardware as well as with a smooth design which makes the phone experience a great user experience both in the day-to-day use and gaming. There are many features that can’t be ignored. Read further to know the best features of the Realme GT 8.

Advertisment

Realme GT 8: Powerful performance

The Realme GT 8 will operate on the newest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, along with the R1 gaming chip. This mix will ensure that you perform with ease be it playing games or streaming or multitasking. An in-screen 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner will also be supported by the phone in addition to the quick and secure unlocking. The phone is also equipped with a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner in-display and therefore offers fast and secure unlocking. The sleek design of the GT 8 is meant to provide the user with a high-end feel and high-quality durability, thus it is appealing to people seeking the quality of a high-end smartphone in a phone. The release is much expected because Realme is still gaining power in the flagship market.

Realme GT 8: Stunning display

With a beautiful flat 6.78-inch 2K OLED display and a 144Hz refresh rate, the device is capable of providing you with smooth scrolling and crisp images and an effective viewing experience on par with its more expensive sibling, the GT 8 Pro. The Realme GT 8 is positioned to be a strong competitor with regards to the flagship smartphone category due to its smooth design and technology that promises a convenient and enjoyable user experience.

Realme GT 8: Camera setup

It has a Ricoh GR triple rear camera system at the back with a 50MP periscope telephoto unit that has a 3.5x optical zoom. It does not have the interchangeable camera housing like the Pro model but it does have amazing photography functions to those who use it on their day to day activities. Though it lacks the interchangeable camera case just like the Pro model, the camera still produces high quality photos, and is hence applicable in detailed shots in different environments. Its sophisticated photography capabilities and streamlined software guarantee that consumers can capture excellent photos and videos to use in their day to day tasks to the latter.

Advertisment

In order to maximise the portrait and bokeh effects of the Realme GT 8, they must first enable the Portrait Mode or the Portrait bokeh option that can be found in the camera app. When in this mode, you may adjust the extent of background blur by moving the blur intensity bar, to fit the extent to which you want the bokeh effect to appear. To ensure the desired outcomes, ensure there is adequate spacing between the background and the subject (preferably 2 meters) and the subject is not too close to the camera (preferably within 20 inches to 6.5 feet). The quality of the portrait and blur effects will be also improved with the help of good lighting which will create the illusion of the natural background separation and sharp focus on the subject. The camera software of Realme makes use of AI to recognise the subject and the background and achieve the best effects using the bokeh filters this way the users can easily take professional looking portraits with just a few simple settings.

Realme GT 8: Long-lasting battery and software

The Realme GT 8 has a huge 7,000mAh battery that will allow users to enjoy longer power duration on a single charge. Despite the fact that the company is yet to disclose the exact charging speed, the phone is powered by Android 16-based realme UI 7, a software that offers a clean and efficient experience and five years of software updates and security patches, which guarantees longevity and security.

Realme GT 8: Design and durability

The Realme GT 8 was constructed using a mixture of glass and metal that gives it a luxurious touch. It has great durability of IP69+IP68+IP66 dust and water resistance, and it provides confidence to the users against normal wear and tear. The phone will come in the colours of White, Navy Blue, and Green colors and with the choice of an environmentally friendly recycled leather back on the green model.

Advertisment

Realme GT 8 is an all-inclusive flagship featuring a high-performance level, a bright screen, costly design, and a long battery capacity. Its competitive pricing and abundant features will make it a good option to the users who want a powerful and reliable smart phone in the high end segment.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.