In 2025, the XR (extended reality) market is projected to grow at an exceptionally high rate, which puts extended reality devices in the limelight of mainstream media. Three premium headsets are at the forefront of this wave, including Samsung Galaxy XR, Apple Vision Pro, and Meta Quest 3. Such devices combine virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) and provide special mixed reality experience, addressing various audiences and application cases. Despite the similarities between the three of them in terms of using VR and AR, the three are differentiated in terms of design philosophy, ecosystem integration, target users, and focus of use.

The Samsung Galaxy XR is expected to deliver a high-end Android-centered XR platform with high AI integration, Apple Vision Pro is more of an ultra-premium highly integrated ecosystem, and Meta Quest 3 is more accessible and game-centric VR. Read further to know the comparison between Samsung Galaxy XR Vs Apple Vision Pro Vs Meta Quest 3.

Samsung Galaxy XR Vs Apple Vision Pro Vs Meta Quest 3: Design and comfort

The Samsung Galaxy XR has a smooth curved visor design that has a light weight (around 545 grams) and an external battery pack weighing 302g. Such a design minimises the pressure on the face, and it enhances comfort in the case of extended use.

Apple Vision Pro is somewhat larger with weight of about 600 to 750 grams, not to mention that it uses an external battery pack. Its high-quality construction focuses on comfort, with adjustable straps and mesh fabrics designed to increase the level of comfortability.

Meta Quest 3 is designed in a more traditional light VR-centric manner, with a weight of approximately 515 grams, and based on an independent design, not supporting external battery but with adjustable straps.

Samsung Galaxy XR Vs Apple Vision Pro Vs Meta Quest 3: Display and visual experience

Samsung Galaxy XR contains two 4K micro-OLED touch screens which have a total of 27 million pixels that provide extremely sharp and clear images. It has the advantage of compatibility with Android apps on a large screen.

Apple Vision Pro offers two high-resolution screens with about 23 million pixels and high-quality colour, which are improved by Apple Silicon M2 and R1 chipsets to render smoothly.

Meta Quest 3 has high resolution LCD displays, 2064x2208 pixels per eye, with a higher light load VR and AR experience, and higher visual fidelity than the previous Quest models.

Samsung Galaxy XR Vs Apple Vision Pro Vs Meta Quest 3: Hardware and performance

Galaxy XR is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2, which is combined with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage. It has an Android XR OS, which allows the use of Google and third-party applications, augmented with the Google Gemini AI assistant.

Vision Pro uses the Apple M2 (CPU/GPU) with the additional R1 processor to process sensor data and render in real time, providing the most optimised performance and energy-saving on the Apple platform.

Quest 3 is based on a Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chipset with 8GB RAM that can operate standalone VR/AR applications but does not have the wide range of apps available on Apple or Samsung.

Features and AI Integration

Samsung is the only manufacturer of the top XR headsets to include Google Gemini AI assistant into its Galaxy XR. This integration will bring AI beyond single words quickly responding to commands and will make the headset a multimodal AI companion that perceives the environment of the user using voice, vision, and gestures. As an example, Gemini AI may be used to help with real time video and photo editing, or be used to perform voice activated controls that behave in a natural and contextually relevant manner with respect to what the user is viewing and interacting with. It allows easy multitasking, e.g. watching a YouTube video and at the same time asking Gemini questions without pausing the video. This complete AI presence is what will make the Galaxy XR the ability to be an extension of the user.

The Vision Pro product of Apple, however, provides a mixed-reality experience that is highly connected to the iOS platform. It uses the state-of-the-art spatial audio, eye tracking, and hand gesture recognition to provide a natural and immersive user interface. The complicated interface of the Vision Pro allows it to work and entertain at the same time, with smooth multi-application work processes and convenient control functions. Its smooth integration with the ecosystem is meant to appeal to users that desire a smart and immersive AR platform with strong hardware and software synergy.

The central theme of Meta Quest 3 is social VR and gaming, which offers complete AR and VR at affordable and accessible costs. Such features as high-tech hand tracking and social interaction features are designed to support the needs of multiplayer gaming and informal virtual meetings. Nevertheless, it is not properly integrated with AI, as Samsung and Apple are, with the focus of the Meta Quest 3 being on the gameplay and social connectivity rather than the assistance provided by AI.

Battery and usage time

Galaxy XR offers about 2-2.5% of battery use with an external battery pack which can be used over extended sessions with limited heat on the face.

Vision Pro will also support 2-3 hours of mixed-reality usage on a charge at a price that also depends on external battery design.

Quest 3 provides up to 2- 3 hours of use with an inbuilt battery.

Pricing and Market Positioning: Samsung Galaxy XR, Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest 3

Samsung Galaxy XR costs around 1800 USD that translates to about Rs1,58,000 to Rs1,60,000 in India. This is a price range that can be considered as a high device but much less than its nearest Apple counterpart. Samsung markets Galaxy XR as a premium model with state-of-the-art display and AI capabilities and at a competitive price to attract the customers seeking the best XR experiences, but not at the most expensive price points.

Conversely, the Apple Vision Pro is much more expensive in India ranging between Rs2,88,999 to Rs4,09,999 based on the storage option (256GB to 1TB). This indicates how it is positioned in the market as a luxurious and highly integrated ecosystem option with high-end custom chips tuned to AR and VR experiences but priced at a higher level that restricts it to a niche market.

At the low end, the Meta Quest 3 will cost significantly less, with the Indian price ranging between Rs60,000 and Rs75,000, with sales and storage options. Quest 3 aims at a broader range of consumers who are interested in VR/AR games and overall mixed reality experience with an affordable cost, but not as sophisticated in terms of hardware as Samsung and Apple.

The Galaxy XR by Samsung is unique in combining high quality display technology with the Android ecosystem flexibility and AI power at a competitive price. Apple Vision Pro is the most fancily integrated ecosystem with a high AR fidelity at a high price. Meta Quest 3 will offer the cheapest and the most accessible access to the XR, specialising in social VR and gaming.

Samsung Galaxy XR can offer an interesting option to professionals and amateurs wanting high-resolution screens and artificial intelligence that Google provides. The most important users of Vision Pro will be those who have been close to the Apple ecosystem and Quest 3 will attract casual and gameplay users by its low cost and functionality.



