Boult Mustang Q: The Budget Beast with Premium Beats!

The Boult Mustang Q headphones offer performance, comfort, and versatility, making them a desirable option in the budget headphone space. Priced at just Rs 2,499, this over-ear wireless headset is a steal for real; it has a long battery life and multiple EQ modes, including one for low latency for gaming. But are they worth the hype? Let’s find out.

Built to Roam: Foldable, Stylish & Tough as a Mustang!

Boult Q has an over-ear foldable design; it’s compact and portable. Memory foam earcups are pretty much alienated comfort for long listening sessions. The build quality gives a rugged feel, which is a must for a product meant for daily use. The slim design and modern finish ensure these will remain trendy yet practical enough to be worn for long hours.

Sound That Hits Different

40mm Bass Boosted Drivers powered by BoomX Technology make the Mustang pump out that bass anywhere. Balanced output for vocals with clarity and relatively rich sound for lows.

But that’s not all! It has four EQ modes:

Bass Mode — To pump up the low-end frequencies for a booming, earthy sound.

Rock Mode — To enhance instrument-heavy tracks.

Vocal Mode — To enhance vocal range so vocals are more audible.

Pop Mode—To keep things balanced for standard listening.

So it has a high level of customization where it literally says you can have your own audio experience for what you like to listen to. Boult Amp is a great addition to it, as you can customize your audio and have the best of the experience.

Connectivity and Features

Bluetooth 5.4 with a stability of 10 meters. From basic to advanced features, it supports all modern devices with extended support for SBC and AAC.

Switching between wired and wireless mode is very intuitive; it also pairs with 2 devices in one go; you can answer a call in wired mode if the battery runs out. Zen ENC blocks all external sound so the other person can hear only your voice.

Power That Lasts

The battery life of the Boult Mustang Q is really impressive, and you should definitely go for it if you hate charging your device again and again. It can run for 10 hours of playtime after 1.5 to 2 hours of charging and will run for days before you reach the charging point.

You can also play 10 hours of music from 10 minutes of charge. Pure power in your ear while on the go. Boult claims 70 hours of battery backup once fully charged and almost delivers the same, which was 68 hours when we reviewed it.

Gaming and Beyond

For gamers, the 60ms ultra-low latency in Gaming Mode ensures that audio stays in sync with visuals, minimizing lag during gameplay. Mustang Q can also handle casual mobile and console gaming.

Sweat? Rain? No problem! IPX5-Ready for All Adventures! With an IPX5 water resistance rating, the headphones are also resistant to sweat and light rain, making them suitable for workouts and outdoor use.

Bang for Buck or Just Hype?

Yes, Boult Mustang Q is one of those built well, rugged EQ mode headphones for gaming that really make an impact in the budget segment. Boom bass along with 40 mm drivers, ENC for call clarity, and Gen collaboration makes it gaming/entertainment/work.

Surreal value for money: At a price under ₹2,500, they offer tremendous value for money, making them a great choice for users looking for an affordable yet feature-packed pair of wireless headphones.

