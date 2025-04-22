Tecsox Alpha earbuds review: Big sound and smart display at a budget price

Tap, pair, go: How smart are the smart controls?

Do the Alpha earbuds deliver?

Tecsox Alpha True Wireless Earbuds are priced at Rs 1,399 and have features that sound too good to be true—13mm drivers, touchscreen display on the charging case, active noise cancellation (ANC) and 40 hours of battery life thats claimed. But how do they perform in real life?

We put them to the test on calls, commutes, daily workout and binge session to see if they live up to the hype. Here’s what we found.

Design and Build: Style Meets Function

Tecsox Alpha earbuds came in a nice white finish and had three ear tip sizes to ensure they fit in your ear. They feel lightweight yet secure which is great if you plan to wear these for hours on end—on the go or at home.

The real showstopper for me was the LED smart display on the case. You can see your battery percentages, what you’re playing and that you’re connected without even unlocking your phone. The little feature made a big difference in terms of convenience.

The buds have an IPX5 rating so they can handle sweat, drizzle and light splashes so they are not a bad option for active lifestyles.

Sound Quality: Punchy Bass, Clear Details

For budget earbuds, the Tecsox Alpha deliver. The 13mm dynamic drivers have deep bass that doesn’t muddy vocals or high frequencies. Whether you’re listening to bass-heavy EDM or mellow acoustic sets, sound is fairly balanced for the price range it comes with.

ANC and Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) are included. They’re not flagship material but good enough to block out ambient noise in cafes or busy streets which is definately a bonus at this price.

Battery Life: All Day and Then Some

Battery life is the Alpha’s best feature. Thought the company claims that you get up to 40 hours of playback time including case recharges. That’s more than most phones and enough for multiple days of use without charging but however after using them for a while blasting music and binge watching on full volume it lasted for around 10 hours. (Battery life may vary depending on the volume and conditions.)

Need a quick top up? Type-C fast charging gets you back in the game in 45 minutes.

Connectivity and Controls: Smooth and Snappy

Bluetooth 5.4 means stable connections up to 10 meters and pairing is instant. Auto-pairing kicks in as soon as you put the buds in your ears.

Touch controls are responsive, play, pause, skip tracks or take calls without reaching for your phone. Audio syncs up perfectly even during video streaming or casual gaming.

Where it Falls Short

There are some compromises here. Bluetooth 5.4 is more reliable than ever but we are already seeing Bluetooth 5.5 and 5.6 coming in the market which will improve your range and latency even further.

The other thing is you are limited to just one color—white. It’s clean and minimal but an additional color option would have been a plus.

And since Tecsox is a new brand in audio, they don’t have the brand reputation that some consumers look for. To be clear I am excited about the Alpha earbuds.

Loud, Smart and Worth The Hype?

Tecsox Alpha earbuds win the budget TWS category with the combination of smart features and fair quality. They have a bright LED display, good battery life, clear audio and decent ANC also you can send click image command using just your Aplha buds. All for under Rs 1,500.

If you are a student, commuter, gym-goer or just someone who is tired of dealing with wires and short charges, Tecsox Alpha are worth the buy. They may be the underdog but they are punching above their weight.