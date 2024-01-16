Samsung's One UI 6 Update Comes with a Setback, Creating a Visual Fault in the Display

For several Galaxy devices, Samsung has released the OneUI 6 upgrade, which is based on Android 14. The South Korean tech giant has also included many new features and design changes with the updated software. However, it appears that there are a few problems included in the most recent version of the Android skin.
It has been rumored that OLED screen devices would not have burn-in prevention with the One UI 6 upgrade. Certain Galaxy handsets running the most recent software have a yellow color tint on their screens as a result of this.
How is OneUI 6 causing issues in the Galaxy phones?
According to a report by Sammobile, some Galaxy smartphone users have complained that their device's screen has started looking yellowish (a yellow tint) after installing the One UI 6.0 update.
However, if you are facing a similar problem, there is no need to worry as the report says that it is a software problem and not a hardware one.
What went wrong in the update?
The report claims that the problem was caused by a conflict between Android and a built-in night light feature and Samsung's own Eye Comfort Shield. Some users were also able to solve the problem by disconnecting the phone from the network and setting the device to daylight.
This suggests that the problem is not hardware related. Samsung tech support has also informed users that a solution to the problem with a software patch is likely to arrive in the next few days (which may vary by phone model and country).
Until a permanent fix arrives, users can also fix it themselves using a method found by some Galaxy users. The report also mentions an option for users to fix the problem manually using a third-party launcher available on the Google Play Store. However, it is better to wait for Samsung to release a solution to solve this problem.