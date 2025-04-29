April’s almost over but Game Pass just went god mode with these insane drops

A bunch of gaming goodness: Game Pass has got a treasure trove of games, including RPGs, indie darlings, and AAA titles this month (and all for one price!).

Xbox Game Pass goes beast mode in April 2025

Game Pass has always said it’s the best way to play great games for a low price. But in March 2025, Game Pass might just become god mode. A ton of games with day one launches is the message from Microsoft to subscribers: subscription gaming is not the future; it’s now!

Whether you’re into tactical RPGs, puzzles, or just wandering around Los Santos (again), Game Pass has you covered this month with big titles across genres and platforms. And hey, there's a lot of buzz around new and exciting titles too!

Day-One Launches That Are Breaking the Internet

Two games stand out this month; both are huge:

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (April 24): 92 Metacritic and already being called Game of the Year. Visually stunning turn-based RPG. On Game Pass the same day it launches.

Blue Prince: Already an indie darling, this offbeat puzzle adventure is a top 10 game of the year.

And that’s just the start. Here’s a quick look at the rest:

South of Midnight (April 8): Action-adventure set in the Deep South with folklore at its core.

Commandos: Origins (April 9): Classic real-time tactics with co-op and new graphics.

Tempopo (April 17): A musical adventure.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered (April 22): A fan favorite rebuilt for the modern era.

Grand Theft Auto V (April 15): For the first time, the blockbuster is available on console and PC through Game Pass.

Don’t miss these

Also out this month—but not part of the Game Pass drop—are three big ones:

Dragon’s Dogma 2 – Capcom’s sequel goes all in on open-world RPG. The pawn system is back with smarter AI and combat is as smooth as ever. Already being compared to Elden Ring in scope and ambition. Tekken 8 – The latest in the fighting franchise is tighter, faster and more cinematic than ever. Online lobbies are full and competitive play is heating up. Call of Duty 2 (Remastered) – A remastered version of the classic WWII shooter that helped define first-person combat. It’s the same formula as the original but with graphical upgrades and smoother gunplay for returning players.



Strategy, Story, Chaos, or Chill? Take Your Pick

Xbox Game Pass isn’t just going big. It’s going wide with the most diverse monthly lineup yet:

RPGs: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Oblivion Remastered

Action/Adventure: South of Midnight, GTA V (all)

Why Everyone’s Talking About April's Drop

Spoiler: It's Not Just the Game Count

There are three reasons this month’s update is making headlines beyond the game drops:

1. Day-One Access: Getting new games at no extra cost is still one of the biggest perks of Game Pass.

2. Critic’s Darlings: This batch of games is packed with 2025’s most highly rated titles, so you can play the best right now.

3. Value Explosion: Subscribers get dozens of games that would cost hundreds of dollars to buy individually for one monthly price.

And it’s not just about games; many of these games have cloud-native support so you can play anywhere and cross-platform so no one gets left behind.

Game Pass Is Playing for Keeps

Xbox Game Pass isn’t resting on its laurels; it’s hitting the gas. With a drop like this in April, it’s hard to argue against it being the best gaming subscription service. If you’ve been a longtime time subscriber or on the fence about subscription services for gaming, this month might be the time to join.

