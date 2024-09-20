10 Best 5G Phones Under ₹40,000 in India (September 2024)

The festive season is around, and if you are looking for a high-performance mobile phone either for yourself or your loved ones, then this is the right time. Soon, e-commerce platform like Amazon and Flipkart will come-up with various offers on different products. So have you decided, what are you going to buy this festive season. In case you are planning to get a new smartphone and have a decent budget, you can have a look at best 5G mobile phones under 40k.

Indian consumers are increasingly looking for value-for-money devices that pack in all the latest features, which has made the segment below ₹40,000 very competitive. Here, you will get the top 10 best 5G smartphones in September 2024 that are offering better performance from gaming to camera quality, good battery life and overall user experience. All of these are very affordable in budget and serves the modern day savvy customers.

Price: ₹38,998

USP: It will boast gaming-centric performance powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and dual chip for lag-free gaming.

The iQOO Neo9 Pro 5G definitely stands out, especially for gamers and power users. Fitted with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, this phone uses a tri-cluster architecture clocked at 3.2GHz to perfection. It is most definitely ideal for playing graphically power-hungry games easily while multitasking. The additional supercomputing chip, Q1, upscales game resolution and gameplay smoothly to 144fps.

The display comes fitted with a 6.78-inch 144Hz LTPO AMOLED display that features extremely vivid visuals with ultra-bright clarity thanks to the tiniest bezels and a 3000-nit peak brightness. Equally impressive is the camera performance, headlined by a 50MP Sony IMX920 primary camera capable of an 8K video recording easily among the best options for content creators. The device is backed by a 5160mAh battery with support for fast charging, delivering 50% charge in as little as just 11 minutes.

Verdict: For any gamer or power user, the iQOO Neo9 Pro 5G does bring flagship-grade performance, one of the best displays, and a reliable battery-making it an excellent choice under ₹40,000.

Price: ₹32,998

USP: AI-Powered Camera and strong battery life with 100W SUPERVOOC charging.

The OnePlus Nord 4 5G strikes a perfect balance between performance and AI, while offering fast charging. The OnePlus Nord 4 5G sports the Snapdragon 7+ Generation 3 chipset for seamless multitasking, efficient gaming, and comes with 8GB RAM paired with 256GB of memory. With an AI-powered camera complex, which features a 50MP main sensor, the photography on this phone is advanced, including features like AI Best Face, Eraser, and Smart Cutout to make images clear and sharp.

Its key highlights include an enormous 5500mAh battery, combined with 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging that fills up the phone's charge from 0 to 100% in just 28 minutes. The sleek design is lacquered with a 6-year system fluency rating from TUV SUD; hence, this places the phone at the top regarding performance.

Verdict: OnePlus Nord 4 5G would be a trustworthy companion for those who seek performance and ease due to its rapid charging, AI-driven features of the camera, and endurance battery.

Price: ₹30,998

USP: India's first Snapdragon 7+ Generation 3 device; will boast the brightest display on a flagship in the world.

It is distinguished by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset and remains among the brightest in its segment. The 6.78-inch display comes fitted with AMOLED, 1.5K resolution, and an adaptive refresh rate at up to 120Hz-a setup that can elevate visual expectations even in the harshest sunlight. Its cooling system will help maintain smooth performance during gaming by lowering heat buildup.

But apart from the display, the 5500mAh battery on the Realme GT 6T supports 120W fast charging, which can charge a full charge in 10 minutes. This, apart from its 50MP primary camera and improved cooling system, creates not just a very strong proposition for gamers but also a large media consumer.

Verdict: For buyers seeking a bright and responsive display clubbed with fast performance in the sub-₹40,000 segment, the Realme GT 6T 5G offers good value for money.

Price: ₹32,599

USP: Sleek premium design with more powerful camera setup; 125W charging.

There are a gazillion features inside the Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G, strikingly balancing style with feature-packed functionality. For performance, one should expect the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Chipset to be good enough for day-to-day tasks, while the 50MP main camera with OIS and 3x optical zoom offers just an excellent all-around photography experience.

But what it does have, though, that puts it ahead, is the 125W TurboPower charging, which will make sure the 5000mAh battery is juiced up in next to no time. With its sleek design and premium build, the price of the mid-series Tory gets a lot more high-end with the Edge 50 Pro.

Verdict: The Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G looks like a fine all-rounder, packing in ultra-fast charging, a decidedly sleety feel and powerful camera setup.

Price: ₹37,335

USP: Premium design, long-term software updates from the trusted ecosystem of Samsung.

Ideal for perfectionists when it comes to design and software support, the Galaxy S23 FE 5G pushes seamless general performance and gaming with the Exynos 2200 chipset. Moving to the camera department, it has a 50MP main rear camera coupled with Samsung's pro-grade features, which promise to be good at photography and videography.

What makes the Galaxy S23 FE a little different is the software longevity: four Android updates and five years of security patches, which means it's a safe investment for the long-term user.

Verdict: A great option for anyone seeking a device with long software support, finer design elements, and good camera performance.

Price: ₹31,600

USP: Triple 50MP camera setup with ZEISS optics and starring battery life.

The Vivo V40 5G carries the pitch for photography enthusiasts with a triple-camera setup, featuring ZEISS optics, housing a 50MP OIS main camera, a 50MP telephoto lens, and a 50MP front camera. AI-powered photography features click high-quality images in different lighting conditions.

The phone is also brilliant in its battery life, with a capacity of 5500mAh that makes it good to go for quite a long time without any troubles. In terms of performance, there's a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip inside that can operate smoothly in every respect.

Verdict: The Vivo V40 5G is an excellent phone for users focused on photography and performance due to its highly capable camera setup and uptick in battery life.

Price: ₹30,999

USP: Great performance, with reliable software updates at an affordable price.

The Samsung Galaxy A35 5G pairs a powerful Exynos 1380 processor with a 50MP main camera featuring Nightography and Super HDR video. The display is 6.6 inches, Super AMOLED, with a refresh rate of 120Hz, while the 5000mAh battery keeps this device running for hours.

Available to budget shoppers, the Galaxy A35 fared quite well because of its firmware update track, boasting an intrinsic capability for up to four generations of Android OS upgrades and five years of security updates.

Verdict: The Galaxy A35 5G is the best bet for those looking to have software longevity and a feature-filled experience on a budget.

Price: ₹39,998

USP: Packing in Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 performance with a real showstopper of a display thanks to Aqua Touch.

The OnePlus 12R will pack the Snapdragon 8 generation 2 chipset, promising flagship-like performance supported by a 6.7-inch LTPO ProXDR display. It also houses 100W SUPERVOOC charging to make quick work of all battery top-ups. At the back of this device is a high-quality 50MP Sony IMX890 camera that captures fabulous photography, enjoyed even more by the advanced computational photography techniques.

Verdict: The OnePlus 12R is a high-end display device, which makes it pretty ideal for consumers who hanker for seamless multitasking and great photography.

Price: ₹ 33,666

USP: High-performance MediaTek Dimensity 7300 along with an all-purpose camera setup.

It features a Dimensity 7300 chipset, empowering the Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G to bear heavy tasks. As for photography, it will have a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP telephoto to capture different photo varieties.

Verdict: The Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G is ideal for users seeking solid performance with solid photography and multitasking in mind.

Price: ₹34,998

USP: Powerful AI-driven MagicOS 8.0 with a triple 50MP camera setup.

The HONOR 200 5G comes with great performance based on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, coupled with AI-driven MagicOS 8.0. Furthermore, it sports a triple 50MP camera arrangement, headed by an OIS-enabled primary sensor, coupled with a 50MP selfie camera for excellent photography and videography.

Verdict: The HONOR 200 5G is a feature-rich smartphone that focuses a lot on AI-powered performance and photography. It would definitely prove to be good news for the camera phone with people who want more from a camera's instinct.

Starting from gaming-oriented devices such as the iQOO Neo9 Pro and Realme GT 6T to photography-heavy options like the Vivo V40 and HONOR 200, there's something for every kind of user in the market. Be it display quality, battery life, camera performance, or timely long-term software support, this top 10 list of 5G smartphones is bound to help one decide effectively.