5 Smartphones That Can Beat the Google Pixel Smartphones

Although Google Pixel Smartphones are world famous for having a clean Android experience with stunning cameras, several other phones that are going to come in 2025 will have some real amazing upgrades that can beat them. As for the OnePlus 13 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra or iQOO Z10 provide better battery life, faster charging and more hi-tech camera system. These smartphones also have powerful processors, high display refresh rates, and AI driven photography features that can stand as strong competitors to Google Pixel lineup of smartphones. So, it’s time to have a look at 5 smartphones that have the ability to beat the Google Pixel Smartphones in 2025.

Vivo X200 Ultra – Known for its Camera

As for the Vivo X200 Ultra, its camera setup is there to redefine smartphone photography. The main sensor is a 50MP Sony LYT-818, the ultrawide is 50MP, and the groundbreaking 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP9 telephoto sensor is also present. The triple camera system with ZEISS optics promises the most accurate image capture with the greatest versatility ever seen. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the device delivers the best in terms of AI enhanced photography and 8K video recording with stabilization.

Why It Can Beat the Google Pixel?

200MP Periscope Lens – A massive upgrade over Pixel’s camera system.

Dual Image Processing Chips (VS1 + V3+) – Ensures superior image quality and better low-light performance.

Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor – More power for AI-enhanced photography.

8K Video Recording with Stabilization – Great for content creators.

Faster Charging & Bigger Battery – Outlasts the Pixel in daily usage.

OnePlus 13 Ultra – Known for its Speed

OnePlus 13 Ultra comes with Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset to ensure faster and smoother performance than Google Pixel smartphones. The phone is one of the fastest charging devices available with 150W SuperVOOC charging, which means it can be fully charged in just 15 minutes. Google’s stock Android is slower and heavier than OxygenOS with AI optimizations. The pro level camera system is powered by Hasselblad and enhances photography with superior image quality. On top of that, the premium build with good cooling keeps the device cool even during gaming or heavy tasks, and it’s as strong a competitor to the Google Pixel lineup as it is with the iPhone 12.

Why It Can Beat the Google Pixel?

Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset – Delivers faster and smoother performance than Pixel’s chipset.

150W SuperVOOC Charging – Fully charges in just 15 minutes!

OxygenOS with AI Optimizations – Faster and lighter than Google’s stock Android.

Pro-Level Camera System – Hasselblad-powered cameras for better photography.

Premium Build with Advanced Cooling – Stays cool even during gaming or heavy tasks.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra – An All-Rounder

Samsung's next flagship can introduce groundbreaking AI abilities into its photographic features which offer odds of surpassing computational photography from the Pixel devices. The upcoming device will include a super bright 2K OLED display together with either the Snapdragon 8 Elite or Exynos 2500 chipset to provide flagship performance and efficiency. The combination of S-Pen support and seven years of software updates makes this package highly appealing for users who need productivity and device longevity.

Why It Can Beat the Google Pixel?

Revolutionary AI Camera System – Uses Samsung’s Galaxy AI for perfect shots.

S-Pen Support – Great for productivity and creativity.

Super Bright 2K OLED Display – A better display than the Pixel series.

Snapdragon 8 Elite or Exynos 2500 – Delivers flagship-level speed and efficiency.

Longer Software Support – Samsung now offers up to 7 years of updates.

iQOO Z10 – Known as a Budget Flagship

The iQOO Z10 establishes itself as a formidable Google Pixel rival through its 7,300mAh battery which represents the biggest capacity among all smartphones in India. The Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 inside powers this device to perform at flagship standards while remaining affordable. The iQOO Z10 features a quad-curved display that delivers brighter visuals than the Pixel because of its 5,000 nits brightness level. A 90W FlashCharge system enables fast recharging which outperforms Pixel devices because of their slower charging mechanism. The iQOO Z10 provides a remarkable combination of premium features and cost savings which positions it as an excellent alternative to the Google Pixel lineup.

Why It Can Beat the Google Pixel?

7,300mAh Battery – The largest smartphone battery in India!

Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 – Delivers flagship-level performance at a lower price.

Quad-Curved Display with 5000 Nits Brightness – Brighter than Pixel’s screen.

90W FlashCharge – Super-fast charging compared to Pixel’s slow charging.

Affordable Pricing – Offers premium features at a lower price than Pixel.

Oppo Find X8 Ultra – Known for Innovation

The OPPO Find X8 Ultra serves as a strong Pixel alternative with its 50MP + 50MP + 200MP + 50MP quad-camera system which produces superior detail levels than the Pixel's dual-camera configuration. A 2K LTPO OLED display panel on the Find X8 Ultra produces better resolution along with smoother refresh rate enhancement for improved display quality. The device operates with the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor which enables quick gaming and multitasking capabilities. The 6,000mAh battery of this device outperforms Pixel standards while super-fast charging enables users to reach full power in less than 20 minutes which makes it ideal for users seeking premium performance and camera features.

Why It Can Beat the Google Pixel?

50MP + 50MP + 200MP + 50MP Quad Camera Setup – More versatile than Pixel’s dual cameras.

2K LTPO OLED Display – Higher resolution and better refresh rate.

Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor – More power for gaming and multitasking.

6,000mAh Battery – Lasts longer than Google Pixel devices.

Super Fast Charging – Gets fully charged in under 20 minutes!

Are Pixel smartphones good enough?

Pixel smartphones from Google deliver clean Android functionality along with outstanding camera performance yet they fall short against OnePlus 13 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and iQOO Z10 regarding multiple features. The main drawback of Pixel devices is their slow charging capabilities since they fall behind the OnePlus 13 Ultra and iQOO Z10 in terms of ultra-fast charging solutions. The limited battery capacity of Pixels represents a disadvantage since they have smaller batteries than the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and iQOO Z10 which provide extended usage time through their larger battery cells. The camera infrastructure in Google Pixel smartphones contains fewer sensors which adversely affects zoom power and system flexibility compared to the camera systems of both the OnePlus 13 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra which use advanced multi-lens arrays. The in-house Google chips used in Pixel devices fall behind the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset found in OnePlus 13 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra because this chipset provides superior speed and efficiency. Google Pixel Smartphones present restricted storage capacities together with minimal premium features that make them unattractive against flagship competitors who offer superior memory capacity and expandable storage and advanced cooling for gaming needs.

Conclusion

The smartphones feature multiple capabilities which exceed Google Pixel performance in multiple dimensions including camera functions and processor strength alongside display resolution and fast charging capabilities. The selection between these smartphones depends on personal smartphone usage requirements and preferences.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.