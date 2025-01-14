OnePlus 13R: Bigger Battery Capacity Outlasts Its Predecessor

The OnePlus 13R has started to sell in India. As compared to the OnePlus 12R there are notable upgrades in the OnePlus 13R. The OnePlus 13R has an improved battery capacity, camera features and overall design. It is a great option for people who are looking for a powerful mid-range smartphone. Read this article further to know about the key upgrades in the OnePlus 13R.

Price of OnePlus 13R

The price of the OnePlus 13R is the same as last year. The base variant costs ₹42,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB and 16GB RAM/512GB storage costs ₹46,999. The smartphone can be bought from today, 13 Jan onwards. Exactly like OnePlus 13, there are launch offers on the 13R. They are priced at ₹39,999 and ₹46,999 for the two variants, respectively. It comprises two colour options: Astral Trail and Nebula Noir. You may buy the phone from OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital, Croma and Bajaj Electronics.

What are the upgrades in the OnePlus 13R?

The OnePlus 12R has a 5,500mAh battery, whereas the most prominent upgrade is the 6,000mAh battery in the OnePlus 13R. There is an increase in the battery. This larger battery has the capacity to deliver longer usage times. It makes the phone more efficient when used with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

The OnePlus 12R lacked a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. This problem is addressed. The OnePlus 13R now includes a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. The primary camera is the same but the ultra-wide lens has been upgraded to 32MP. The OnePlus 13R is more versatile in this regard.

The OnePlus 12R's base model has a limited storage whereas the OnePlus 13R comes with 256GB of storage. It is double that of the OnePlus 12R's base model. Tt utilises UFS 4.0 storage technology. It helps to fasten the app loading times and also the overall performance. The OnePlus 12R has a UFS 3.1.

The OnePlus 13R features a flat display unlike the curved display of the OnePlus 12R. This feature enhances the usability by reducing accidental touches. It has an aluminum frame that adds to its durability. The design change compliments the phone by giving it a more premium feel.

The OnePlus 13R offers a more feature-rich and responsive user experience. This is because it is launched with OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15.

The OnePlus 13R has an improved IP rating. This helps with water resistance and dust.

The OnePlus 13R has got an upgrade. It is particularly for users who prioritise camera capabilities and battery life. It has some features as the OnePlus 12R like the high-refresh-rate display and performance specs. It is an attractive smartphone for buyers in India.