Samsung Galaxy A05s is a Bad Investment: Find A Better Option Here!

At ₹12,499, the Samsung Galaxy A05s sounds like a great bargain. At first sight it comes with 6.7 inches FHD+ PLS LCD display and a 50MP triple camera at the back. But when you begin to use it, you will find many problems that make it a bad investment for long term use. The A05s is also behind the Samsung Galaxy M14 5G, which is priced at ₹13,999, in a number of ways. Read further to know complete details.

Advertisment

Why Avoid the Samsung Galaxy A05s?

On paper, the Galaxy A05s seems to have good specifications but it suffers from several issues which can be very frustrating when used on a daily basis. Reasons why you should think twice before buying it are as follows:

Outdated Snapdragon 680 Processor

Advertisment

The Snapdragon 680 is an older chipset which is not built for modern performance needs. This is how it limits the capabilities of the phone:

You struggle with multitasking – Apps open slow, and they also tend to frequently close in the background.

Gaming is a disaster, even basic games lag and heavy games like BGMI and Call of Duty run poorly with frame drops.

Scrolled through social media, lazing through apps – feels slow compared to other new devices.

Overheating Problems

Users have noted that it heats while charging or even while gaming. This can cause overheating and damage the battery, which in turn will reduce long term performance and overall poor experience.

Advertisment

Software Bugs and Lag Issues

The update to OneUI 6.0 (Android 14) for the A05s has actually made things worse, as Samsung has updated the phone.

Even with moderate use, the battery does not last long.

After a few photos, the camera becomes sluggish.

The animations and UI transitions stutter and for some reason it makes the phone feel noticeably slower for no apparent reason.

No 5G Connectivity

Advertisment

The A05s is stuck with 4G, and in 2025 5G is the standard.

If you buy this phone, you won’t be able to utilize the high speed 5G networks from Airtel or Jio.

It also makes the phone less future proof than other options.

Charging Issues

But chargers and cables have been known to cause a charging speed problem as well as cable detection with some users.

And having to restart several times a day owing to random failures.

Slower charging speed than their rivals in the same price range.

No charger in the box, which will cost you extra.

Advertisment

If you are looking for the A05s, it is much better to spend a bit more and get the Samsung Galaxy M14 5G instead. Here’s why:

Why Choose the Samsung Galaxy M14 5G Instead?

More Powerful Exynos 1330 Processor

Future-Proof 5G Connectivity

Bigger 6,000mAh Battery

Better Software Support

Only ₹1,500 More for a Much Better Experience

Advertisment

Conclusion: Make a Wise Choice

Samsung Galaxy A05s will appeal to buyers because of its price and basic features, but it has too many performance problems, outdated hardware, and no 5G. Five years down the line, getting a 4G phone with an outdated processor is a mistake. The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is much better for just ₹1,500 more than the Galaxy M14. It is better in performance, 5G support, long lasting battery and smoother software experience.

Verdict:

Advertisment

If you want a phone that will last and do actually well, then your only option would be the M14 5G.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.